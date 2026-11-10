NERC approves N30bn for free meters, sets May 2027 completion deadline

NERC approves N30bn for Meter Acquisition Fund Tranche C to provide free meters for unmetered Band A and Band B customers, with installations to be completed by 31 May 2027.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC) has approved N30 billion for the third phase of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) to accelerate metering for unmetered Band A customers and expand coverage among Band B consumers.

The order, No. NERC/2026/121, took effect on 2 November 2026 and was announced by NERC on Tuesday. NERC directed that all meter installations under Tranche C must be completed on or before 31 May 2027. It also warned that customers must not be charged for meters provided through the initiative.

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Presidential Metering Initiative Funding

The commission said the funding is part of the Federal Government's Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), which seeks to close Nigeria's metering gap, protect consumers from estimated billing and improve accountability in the power distribution system. The N30 billion will be shared among the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in proportion to their respective contributions to the fund.

The funding is intended to meter all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerate the metering of Band B customers, with equitable distribution across states within each DisCo's franchise area. Under the order, DisCos are required to conduct transparent procurement exercises involving eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) with verified meter stocks.

NERC said it had prescribed maximum procurement prices based on the median national bid prices submitted by MAPs during the September 2026 bidding cycle. The commission introduced a two-stage payment arrangement to strengthen accountability and ensure providers deliver meters before receiving full payment. Under the arrangement, 70 per cent of the contract payment will be released after verification of delivered meter stocks, while the remaining 30 per cent will be paid after complete installation of the meters has been confirmed.

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NERC reiterated that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme must be provided free of charge to customers. It warned against attempts by DisCos or their agents to sell them. Every meter must prominently display the relevant DisCo's name, the applicable MAF tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE". The order also addressed situations where DisCos relocate customers' existing connection points for revenue protection purposes.

According to NERC, where a DisCo initiates such relocation, it must bear the associated cost rather than transfer the financial burden to the affected customer. The commission also provided for sanctions where defaults by distribution companies obstruct or delay meter installations, reinforcing the responsibility of operators to ensure the programme is implemented within the stipulated period.

To prevent diversion of funds and ensure proper implementation, NERC prescribed monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements for the Fund Manager, DisCos and participating meter providers. NERC said all supply and installation contracts must be filed with the commission. It urged all stakeholders to comply strictly with the provisions of the order, which it said reinforces its commitment to closing the national metering gap, improving revenue assurance, enhancing service delivery and protecting electricity consumers.

N30 Billion Allocation to DisCos

According to the allocation schedule in the order, Ikeja Electric will receive the largest share at N6.85 billion. Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will get N5.33 billion, while Eko DisCo will be allocated N4.39 billion. Ibadan DisCo will receive N3.17 billion, Enugu DisCo N2.44 billion, and Benin DisCo N2.08 billion.

In addition, Kano DisCo received N1.86 billion, Kaduna DisCo got N1.53 billion, Port Harcourt DisCo received N1.37 billion, while Jos and Yola DisCos got N856.75 million and N121.98 million respectively. NERC announced the order in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday.

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The post read, "The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC or the Commission) hereby informs electricity consumers and stakeholders of the issuance of Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the Operationalisation of Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund, effective 2 November 2026.

" The commission stated that the approved N30 billion for Tranche C is to be allocated among the eleven Distribution Companies in proportion to their respective contributions to the Fund. The funding is intended to meter all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerate the metering of Band B customers, with equitable distribution across states within the respective DisCo franchise areas.

Meter Rules and Deadlines

NERC also reiterated that all meters supplied and installed under the MAF programme shall be provided FREE OF CHARGE to customers. It said every meter must prominently display the relevant DisCo's name, the applicable MAF tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE". The order further stated that where a DisCo initiates the relocation of an existing customer's connection point for revenue protection purposes, the cost shall be borne by the DisCo.

The order also provides sanctions where DisCo defaults impede meter installation. The commission said it had prescribed maximum procurement prices based on the median national MAP online bid prices from the September 2026 bid cycle. Payments to selected meter providers will be made in two stages, with 70 percent paid after verified delivery of meter stock and the remaining 30 percent after confirmation of complete installation.

NERC directed DisCos to ensure equitable distribution of meters across states within their respective franchise areas. It also directed them to conduct transparent procurement processes involving eligible local meter manufacturers and assemblers and meter asset providers with verified meter stock. To ensure accountability and transparency, NERC prescribed monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements for the Fund Manager, DisCos and participating meter providers. All supply and installation contracts must be filed with the commission.

All meter installations under Tranche C must be completed on or before 31 May 2027. The commission urged all stakeholders to comply strictly with the provisions of the Order, which reinforces its commitment to closing the national metering gap, improving revenue assurance, enhancing service delivery and protecting electricity consumers.