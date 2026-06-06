Nepali Mountaineer Dawa Sherpa Survives Week-Long Ordeal on Everest After Chewing Ice to Stay Alive

Dawa Sherpa, a 57-year-old experienced climber, was rescued after disappearing on Everest's upper slopes. He survived near-fatal conditions in the death zone by chewing ice, highlighting both his resilience and serious safety concerns on the world's busiest climbing season.

A Nepal i mountaineer who survived nearly a week on Mount Everest said he "chewed ice" to stay alive, as he recovered in a hospital after a miraculous rescue that stunned the climbing community.

Dawa Sherpa, 57, disappeared in brutal conditions on the upper slopes of the world's tallest mountain on May 30 during one of the final climbs of the spring season. With few climbers still on the peak and his oxygen exhausted, relatives had given up hope and begun ritual mourning prayers, believing he had died on the mountain.

"I thought I would perish this way. I didn't get lost. As the oxygen ran out, I fell behind. After the oxygen finished, I couldn't walk.

" Left stranded in freezing temperatures near Everest's "death zone", where oxygen levels are critically low, Dawa Sherpa said he survived for days with almost no food or water. "I didn't eat anything for the first two days.

Then I began chewing ice. It hurt my teeth. I chewed the ice hard," he said.

"I soaked them in water and had them," he said. Dawa Sherpa, also known as "Hillary" after legendary climber Edmund Hillary, had told others after his rescue that at one point he fell into a crevasse before managing to climb out.

"Stepping on the snow, I stood up and looked above… It felt like I could get out from there," he said. He was found crawling towards the base camp on the morning of June 4 by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), a Nepali team that helps set routes on Everest and clean up waste left behind. He was flown to Kathmandu for treatment for frostbite, severe dehydration and a fractured thigh bone, doctors said.

His survival has sparked celebration among fellow climbers, but also anger from family members who accused rescue teams of failing to locate him sooner. Nepal Mountaineering Association president Fur Gelje Sherpa called the survival extraordinary but said the incident highlighted serious concerns over climber safety.

"It is irresponsible and inhumane to leave a person behind," he said. "I believe that an investigation committee must be formed to hold the responsible people accountable for this. " Everest guide Rinji Sherpa, who comes from the same village as Dawa Sherpa, said the climber was highly experienced and familiar with the dangers of high-altitude mountaineering. At least five climbers - two Indians and three Nepalis - died during this year's Everest season.

More than 1,000 climbers reached Everest's summit this season, according to preliminary Nepali government figures, making it the busiest season on record





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Everest Mountaineering Survival Dawa Sherpa Nepal Climbing Accident Rescue Death Zone

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