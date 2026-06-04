Nepali Climber Found Alive After 6 Days on Mount Everest

A Nepali climbing guide who went missing on Mount Everest for six days has been found alive after crawling alone almost to Base Camp. His wife had begun to offer last rites prayers for his soul, but he is recovering from some frostbite and is conscious. The climber, Dawa Sherpa, was found by a team of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) near the base camp, and is being treated at a hospital in Kathmandu.

Medics and rescuers carry mountaineer Dawa Sherpa upon his arrival at the HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 4, 2026. Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFPA Nepali climbing guide who went missing on Mount Everest for six days and was believed dead has been found alive after crawling alone almost to Base Camp, officials told AFP on Thursday.

His wife had even begun to offer last rites prayers for his soul, she told AFP at the hospital in the capital Kathmandu, where he is recovering from some frostbite but is conscious. Mountaineer Dawa Sherpa who is in his 50s and is better known as Hillary like famed climber Edmund Hillary vanished on the upper reaches of the worlds highest mountain in bitter conditions early on May 30.

He was found on Thursday morning close to Base Camp by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee SPCC a Nepali team that helps set routes on Everest and clean up waste left behind. He was found by a team of SPCC this morning close to the base camp he was crawling down Pemba Sherpa of 8K Expeditions which was overseeing search and rescue efforts told AFP.

He is awake and undergoing treatment Nishant Dhakal a doctor in the intensive care unit of Kathmandus HAMS Hospital said. We are managing his frostbites cold injuries hydration and trauma He is being further evaluated and will be in our ICU.

Medics and rescuers transfer mountaineer Dawa Sherpa from a helicopter upon his arrival at the HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 4 2026 Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFPWe were very happy to hear the news we had given up hope she said. We also began puja last rite prayers yesterday His daughter Mendo Lhamu Sherpa said they almost did not believe it when they received a telephone call to say that he was found.

At first we were not sure if it was him but they sent us photos to confirm and then I was happy she said. Damu Sherpa R wife of mountaineer Dawa Sherpa speaks with her relatives at the HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 4 2026 Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFPClimber Chris Thrall a former British Royal Marine said he successfully summited the 8849-metre 29232-foot peak with Dawa Sherpa around 500 pm on May 29.

He posted a video message on Instagram on Wednesday mourning what he thought was the death of Dawa Sherpa. He called him an absolute gentle giant of a man and a true tiger of the mountains in a post that assumed the worst. Thrall described how on May 30 he had begun to descend from Camp Four at around 7950m just below the low-oxygen death zone.

He sat down for a rest with his backpack these guys carry huge loads he said. And I turned and I said Hillary are you okay brother He said Yes yes fine Chris please go go This is nothing new you know Id go ahead he would go ahead. As Thrall went down he found a Polish climber who was struggling after running out of supplementary oxygen and had suffered frostbite.

It had been a long summit push what should have been five days to the summit and back took us 11 days thats how challenging the conditions were he said. So do I go back for Sherpa whos probably going to rock up and be fine as he has done hundreds of times before or do I help my fellow climber whos got no oxygen frostbite in his fingers and obviously youre never far off hypothermia up there Thrall described tough conditions sharing his oxygen cylinder with the Pole as they descended taking 11 hours to get to Camp Three it would usually take two hours.

Search teams set out to find Dawa Sherpa but he was not seen again until Thursday morning having made his way down on his own. The climb was one of the last of the season meaning that there were few other mountaineers on the peak. At least five people have died this season two Indians and three Nepali climbers involved in Everest preparations.

More than 1000 climbers reached the summit of Everest this season according to initial tallies by Nepali officials making it the busiest season on record





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Mount Everest Nepali Climber Dawa Sherpa Hillary Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee SPCC Kathmandu HAMS Hospital Frostbite Cold Injuries Hydration Trauma Chris Thrall British Royal Marine Everest Preparations Busiest Season On Record

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