Nembe Clarifies EFCC Recovery Of Fees Owed To NNPCL Joint Venture

Nembe Exploration and Production Company Limited issued a clarification regarding recent funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, stating they were owed to its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for pipeline transport services.

Nembe Exploration and Production Company Limited has issued a formal clarification regarding recent financial recoveries involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The company stated that the funds in question were not taken from Nembe itself but were instead owed to its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. This statement addresses recent media reports that mistakenly suggested Nembe, formerly known as Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, was the entity from which the commission recovered the outstanding pipeline transportation fees. The clarification aims to correct the public record and ensure accurate understanding of the financial relationships and operational responsibilities involved in these matters.

Clarification On Joint Venture And EFCC Recovery

The core mechanism of the dispute involves the Nembe Creek Trunkline, a critical infrastructure asset used for crude oil transportation in the region. Nembe Exploration and Production Company Limited operates this trunkline on behalf of its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. The company provided these crude oil transportation services to third-party operators, which included Newcross Exploration and Production Limited. The outstanding fees arose from the use of the pipeline by these external operators who failed to settle their accounts. Nembe was responsible for pursuing these payments on behalf of the joint venture, acting as the operator tasked with ensuring financial compliance from all users of the facility.

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission intervened in this matter due to the prolonged nature of the debt. Nembe explained that the commission's statutory investigative and recovery powers were instrumental in securing the funds that the company had been pursuing for months. The recovered money represented payment for pipeline transportation services owed to the joint venture by the oil firms that utilized the facility. This distinction is critical, as it clarifies that the funds were settlement for services rendered rather than penalties or confiscations from Nembe. The company maintains that it was the entity responsible for collecting these fees and was not the defaulting party in this transaction.

Operational Challenges And Stakeholder Positions

Several external factors contributed to the accumulation of these outstanding fees, creating a complex backdrop for the recovery efforts. Nembe noted that crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and general insecurity had significantly affected pipeline operations and transportation volumes. These disruptions were particularly pronounced since the onset of the COVID-19 period, which led to difficulties in reconciling payments between the operators and the joint venture. The company highlighted that it made repeated efforts to recover the outstanding fees through formal demands, detailed correspondence, and direct engagements with the affected parties before the regulatory intervention occurred.

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The media reports that sparked this clarification mistakenly identified Nembe, formerly known as Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, alongside Newcross Exploration and Production Limited as companies from which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered the funds. This reporting created a misleading impression that Nembe was among the entities penalized or indebted. The company insisted that such narratives ignored the operational reality where Nembe acted as the service provider for the joint venture. By linking Nembe to the defaulting parties in media descriptions, the reports obscured the fact that the company was actively trying to recover money owed to its partners, not hiding its own liabilities.

Impact On Reputations And Financial Reconciliation

The company also addressed rumors suggesting that internal financial misconduct might be involved in the situation. It stressed that the recovered money represented payment for pipeline transportation services owed to the joint venture by oil firms that used the facility, not funds recovered from Nembe. The company maintained that it was the operator responsible for pursuing the outstanding payments and was not the defaulting party. It added that the recovery should be understood as the settlement of outstanding service fees rather than evidence of wrongdoing or financial misconduct by Nembe. This stance aims to protect the corporate reputation and clarify the legal standing of the entity in relation to the joint venture partners.

In a separate matter regarding broader regulatory compliance, Nembe addressed issues surrounding stamp duty arising from the acquisition of Oil Mining Lease 29 and the Nembe Creek Trunkline. The company emphasized that this stamp duty issue remains under reconciliation with the relevant statutory authorities. It was clearly distinguished from the outstanding pipeline transportation fees recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The company also suggested that changes in the commission's leadership may have contributed to the confusion surrounding the recovery, insisting that it was not indebted to the joint venture in respect of the pipeline transportation fees. This final clarification serves to disentangle various regulatory and financial threads affecting the company's operations and standing in the industry.