NEMA Sensitizes Owerri Market Traders on Flood Prevention Through Proper Waste Disposal

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun a sensitization campaign in Owerri markets to warn traders about the link between improper waste disposal and flooding. Officials explained that blocked drainage due to refuse accumulation causes flooding, which can lead to market closures and health hazards. Traders appealed for more waste bins to support proper disposal.

The National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ), Imo State office, launched a sensitization campaign in markets on Tuesday to prevent flooding and environmental hazards. The South-East Zonal Director of NEMA , Walson Ibarakumo, addressed traders at the Relief Market in Owerri, highlighting the dangers of indiscriminate refuse disposal.

He explained that accumulated waste blocks drainage systems, leading to flooding, and emphasized that flooding in Owerri is largely a result of human habits. Ibarakumo urged traders to dispose of refuse properly to avoid blocked drains, noting that flooding could result in market closures. He stressed the traders' responsibility to maintain cleanliness to protect their livelihoods and health.

Nnamdi Igwe, Head of Operations for Imo and Abia States, added that weather forecasts had warned of a high risk of flooding in Imo State due to torrential rainfall and winds. He warned that improper waste disposal exacerbates the risk and can lead to health hazards such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid. Igwe appealed to traders to prioritize proper waste management to avoid epidemics and reduce healthcare costs.

Traders responded by pointing out the lack of sufficient waste bins in the market, which contributes to refuse accumulation. Mrs. Cecilia Okechukwu called for sustained sensitization to instill proper hygiene practices, while others urged the Eastern Waste Management Agency (EWAMAC) to provide more bins. The rally included officials from the Imo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Fire Service, and journalists.

The campaign underscores the collaborative effort needed to mitigate flooding and public health risks through behavioral change and infrastructure support. However, challenges remain, including inadequate waste disposal facilities and the need for continuous public education. The initiative reflects growing awareness of environmental management in urban areas and the role of community participation in disaster prevention. As climate variability increases flood risks, such sensitization becomes crucial for resilience.

The involvement of multiple agencies signals a multi-sectoral approach to addressing both immediate and long-term environmental challenges. Traders' feedback highlights the necessity for authorities to provide practical solutions alongside awareness-raising. Ultimately, the success of the campaign depends on sustained engagement and the provision of necessary resources to enable proper waste disposal practices. The message is clear: individual actions have collective consequences, and preventing flooding requires everyone's cooperation.

This event serves as a reminder that environmental management is a shared responsibility that demands both policy action and civic duty. The collaboration between federal, state, and market stakeholders is a positive step toward building flood-resilient communities in Imo State





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NEMA Flooding Waste Disposal Owerri Market Drainage Sensitization

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