NEMA Prepares for Possible Flooding in Lagos State

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has stepped up measures to prepare for possible flooding in Lagos State, with particular attention on communities identified as vulnerable in the 2026 flood forecast.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA , has stepped up measures to prepare for possible flooding across Lagos State , with particular attention on communities identified as vulnerable in the 2026 flood forecast.

The Head of Operations, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Mohammed Olatunde, disclosed this while outlining the agency's readiness for the rainy season and ongoing efforts to minimise the impact of potential flood disasters. According to Olatunde, projections from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, indicate that areas such as Badagry and Epe may witness heavy rainfall capable of causing flooding.

He also identified Alimosho, Ikeja and Surulere as locations susceptible to flash floods due to anticipated intense rainfall, while residents of Ikorodu and Isheri have been advised to remain alert because of the possibility of water releases from Oyan Dam. Olatunde explained that NEMA has adopted a proactive disaster-risk reduction strategy by tailoring flood warnings to specific locations and strengthening public sensitisation campaigns in at-risk communities.

The agency is working closely with NIHSA to obtain weekly updates that enable us to provide residents with timely information on emerging flood threats. NEMA has reinforced collaboration with the Lagos State Government, particularly the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, to strengthen flood prevention and response efforts. The partnership focuses on drainage maintenance, environmental sanitation, waste management and public enlightenment programmes aimed at reducing flood-related risks.

Olatunde stressed that efficient drainage systems remain critical in preventing flooding, adding that the clearing and maintenance of primary and secondary drainage channels have been prioritised ahead of the peak rainy season. He added that NEMA is working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that flood-risk information reaches residents of vulnerable communities promptly and effectively.

The NEMA official identified indiscriminate waste disposal and the construction of buildings on natural floodplains as some of the major human activities contributing to flooding in Lagos. He said the agency is supporting regulatory authorities in enforcing measures to discourage such practices and protect the environment. Olatunde also praised the Lagos State Government for reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, describing the initiative as a significant step toward preventing drainage blockage and improving environmental hygiene.

He noted that the sanitation exercise, held on the last Saturday of every month, encourages residents to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels around their homes and dispose of waste properly through the Lagos Waste Management Authority. He urged Lagos residents to maintain active participation in environmental sanitation activities, stressing that collective responsibility remains essential in reducing flood incidents and preventing the spread of sanitation-related diseases across the state





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NEMA Lagos State Flooding Rainy Season Disaster-Risk Reduction

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