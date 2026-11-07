NEMA Distributes Flood Relief to Ogbaru Constituency Following Afam Ogene Appeal

The National Emergency Management Agency distributes food parcels to Ogbaru flood victims after Rep Afam Ogene secured federal assistance, ensuring equitable aid distribution.

The National Emergency Management Agency has formally commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of recent flooding in the Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State. This humanitarian intervention was triggered by a distress report submitted by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Afam Ogene, who appealed to the Federal Government for immediate assistance.

The distribution event took place on Saturday at Iyiowa-Odekpe in Ogbaru. It was spearheaded by Pricilia Madukwe, the Head of Operations for the Enugu Zonal Office of the agency. She performed the symbolic handover alongside Nnamdi Esimai, the Coordinator of the Anambra State Emergency Management Committee, and a senior official from the state emergency body.

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Relief Distribution Mechanism and Funding

Pricilia Madukwe clarified that the Federal Government released the relief items directly in response to the specific distress report filed by Afam Ogene. She confirmed that following the lawmaker's appeal, she led a team of agency officials to visit the flood-devastated communities to verify the extent of the damage before the federal directive was executed.

Madukwe emphasized that the financial responsibility for transporting the relief materials from Enugu State to Ogbaru fell entirely on the representative himself. She stated that the National Emergency Management Agency did not cover these logistics costs, urging beneficiaries to acknowledge Afam Ogene's personal investment in their welfare.

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The official noted that the representative demonstrated a deep commitment to his constituents by funding the transport of these supplies. She advised the community members to support the lawmaker because he is actively working to secure government assistance for their recovery.

Stakeholder Positions and Distribution Guidelines

During the presentation of the items, Afam Ogene issued strict directives regarding the equitable allocation of the aid. He commanded that the relief materials be handed over to the community leaders for distribution, explicitly stating that the assistance was intended for all residents regardless of political affiliation.

Ogene stressed that the relief was not a political tool and must not be shared on party lines. He instructed the beneficiaries to use their internal community formulas for sharing resources, ensuring that every affected household received a portion of the aid.

The representative highlighted that the primary goal was humanitarian aid rather than political gain. He urged the community leaders to ensure that the distribution process was transparent and inclusive, covering every member of the affected communities.

Beneficiary Impact and Community Feedback

Nwakonobi Favour, a nursing mother who attended the distribution, shared that her house was completely submerged during the flood disaster. She reported that all her household items were destroyed, leaving her family in a desperate situation before the aid arrived.

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Oliver Ozoma, a physically challenged individual, described significant losses including the submersion of his home and farm. He detailed that he lost all his farm crops, specifically mentioning yams, cassava, and potatoes, which were wiped out by the flood waters.

Oliver Inuchukwu and Uchechukwu Igwe, both from the Ogwuikpele community, joined other beneficiaries in praising Afam Ogene for his compassionate spirit. They credited him for his consistent representation and his efforts to bring government assistance to the constituency through the National Assembly.

Relief Inventory and Future Political Implications

The total relief inventory distributed to the six affected communities included 400 bags of 25kg rice, 400 bags of 25kg beans, 200 cartons of spaghetti, 50 cartons of vegetable oil, and 50 cartons of Maggi cubes. These communities included Ossamala, Obeagwe, Akili-Ogidi, Ogwuikpele, Ogwuanocha, and Umunankwo.

Oliver Inuchukwu noted that this was not the first time Afam Ogene had facilitated the arrival of NEMA officials and relief items since his election to the National Assembly. He expressed gratitude and prayed for divine blessings for the representative.

In a clear endorsement of the lawmaker's performance, several beneficiaries declared their intention to ensure Afam Ogene returns to the House of Representatives in the 2027 elections. They view his current efforts as proof of his dedication to serving the people of the Ogbaru federal constituency.