NELFUND Will Not Be Stopped, Tinubu Says at Jigawa APC Rally

President Bola Tinubu said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund will continue, with EFCC-recovered money and unclaimed trust fund dividends directed to it to ease tuition costs.

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND) is a weapon his administration is using against poverty, and that the scheme will not be stopped. He made the remarks at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held at the Dutse Township Stadium in Jigawa state.

Tinubu said his administration would continue to support the student loan scheme. He reiterated that all funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be channelled into NELFUND, placing the scheme at the centre of the ruling party's message in Jigawa state.

Also read Presidential aide urges Kwara students to access NELFUND loans

NELFUND Funding Comes From Recovered Assets and Dividends

Tinubu said every amount recovered from irregularities by the EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate children. He added that every asset acquired through irregularities would be invested in the fund.

Tunji Alausa, Nigeria's minister of education, announced the directive while answering questions from State House correspondents shortly after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Alausa also said the FEC had approved allocating all unclaimed dividends in the Capital Market Trust Fund, along with funds in the Dormant Account Trust Fund, to NELFUND to expand its reach and improve its efficiency.

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Tinubu Defends Petrol Subsidy Removal and Rejects Its Return

Tinubu defended his administration's decision to remove the petrol subsidy and dismissed calls for its restoration. He described those who want the subsidy brought back as liars.

Tinubu asked how the government would pay for its commitments, repair roads, maintain them and keep the state functioning. He said the removal of the subsidy had created economic opportunities for workers and suppliers, pointing to labourers and granite suppliers who he said were eating and surviving.

NELFUND Aims to Ease Tuition Costs for Working Families

Tinubu argued that NELFUND is reducing the financial burden of educating the children of workers, including labourers and granite suppliers. He said the government had taken away the problem of their children's education by establishing the fund.

According to the government's stated rationale for the FEC decision, the aim is to ease the burden of tuition fees on parents and ensure equal access to education for all Nigerians. The statements were made at a campaign rally, so they frame the fund as part of the APC's electoral platform as well as a government programme.

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Taken together, the remarks link three policy threads: the handling of recovered assets, the allocation of trust fund balances, and the refusal to restore the petrol subsidy. The source text does not provide further timelines or implementation details for these transfers.

The source also refers to a press briefing held by EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede in Abuja on August 31 to highlight the commission's achievements under his leadership. The available text cuts off before describing what the federal government said in that briefing, so its specific claims cannot be confirmed from this report.