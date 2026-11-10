NELFUND Rules Out Publishing Names of Student Loan Borrowers

NELFUND will keep student loan borrower names private under data protection law while still publishing the schools it pays and student numbers, its director-general said.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, known as NELFUND, has ruled out publishing the names of students who receive loans under its scheme, saying borrower identities must stay protected under data privacy rules. The fund will continue to disclose the institutions that receive payments and the number of students being supported, but personal details of individual borrowers will not be released. The position was set out by NELFUND Director-General Akintunde Sawyerr during an interview.

Sawyerr said that making borrowers' identities public could expose them to unnecessary embarrassment, discrimination and possible targeting because of their financial circumstances. He added that accessing an educational loan should not become a cause of public embarrassment for students, particularly those who rely on financial help to complete their studies.

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Why NELFUND Will Keep Borrower Identities Private

NELFUND will not publish the names of individual student loan beneficiaries, Sawyerr said, because data protection laws prevent the fund from releasing personal information about borrowers. He compared the situation to borrowing from an institution or from the fund itself, and said no borrower would want to see their name on a notice board or on television.

Sawyerr noted that some people feel embarrassed about taking loans and others do not want to be targeted. He was responding to a question about whether the organisation had considered publishing beneficiary names to demonstrate transparency in running the programme, and he rejected that option outright.

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What NELFUND will disclose are the schools it has paid and the number of students benefiting from the programme. Sawyerr presented this approach as a way to remain open about public funds while protecting the privacy of the individuals who borrow.

NELFUND Disbursement Figures and Payment Breakdown

NELFUND has disbursed a total of N375.28 billion since its student loan application portal opened on May 24, 2024, according to figures released by the fund as of Monday, November 9, 2026.

The total comprises N194.77 billion paid toward institutional fees and N180.50 billion released as upkeep allowances to students. The fund also reported that 1,675,474 student loans have been disbursed across 320 beneficiary institutions.

Sawyerr described these figures as a financial commitment to students who might otherwise struggle to meet the cost of tertiary education. Questions, however, continue about how the programme will maintain its financial capacity as more students apply and existing beneficiaries approach the repayment stage.

Interest, Repayment and Long-Term Funding Plans

NELFUND has no immediate plan to add interest or other charges to loans taken by students, Sawyerr said. He maintained that the government adopted an interest-free arrangement to make the programme more accessible to Nigerians seeking higher education, and said any future change to that position would be discussed first.

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Sawyerr also rejected calls to convert student loans into grants that would not need to be repaid. He argued that students at the tertiary level are generally adults who understand the responsibility of borrowing, and that the purpose of the programme is to help them gain an education and later secure employment or financial independence. Beneficiaries should therefore be prepared to repay after completing their studies.

On sustainability, the director-general said NELFUND will not depend entirely on repayments from beneficiaries. He named investment returns, donations and government allocations as additional sources of funds for future disbursements. He also argued that wider access to education would benefit the economy by producing more skilled and employable Nigerians, whose growing earnings could widen the tax base and give government more revenue for education financing.

Wider Context for Student Loans in Nigeria

Separately, Sunday Asefon, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Student Engagement, urged students in Kwara State to use government-backed education loans alongside vocational training and entrepreneurship programmes. Speaking at an engagement at the University of Ilorin, he described the interest-free loan scheme as an additional intervention rather than a replacement for scholarships, bursaries and other forms of educational assistance.

Asefon also encouraged students to build practical skills, pointing to technical training, digital competence and entrepreneurship as increasingly important in the job market. He highlighted Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes, the Student Venture Capital Grant, campus mobility initiatives and efforts to expand accommodation facilities in tertiary institutions.