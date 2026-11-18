NELFUND targets federal civil servants to increase awareness of its interest-free loan scheme, having disbursed N375.28bn to 1.67 million students by November 2026.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has initiated a strategic campaign to broaden access to its interest-free student loan program, specifically targeting the children and wards of federal civil servants nationwide. Akintunde Sawyerr, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, announced this expansion during a sensitization exercise held on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Abuja. He urged government workers to actively encourage eligible dependents enrolled in public tertiary institutions to submit applications for the financial aid.

Strategic Awareness Expansion Goals

Sawyerr explained that this specific initiative is part of a broader effort to deepen awareness of the loan scheme across all thirty-four federal ministries before the program extends to their respective departments and agencies. The primary objective of this campaign is to eliminate financial barriers that often prevent qualified students from pursuing higher education. By targeting federal employees, the fund aims to reduce student dropout rates and promote equal access to tertiary education opportunities for all eligible Nigerian citizens. Sawyerr emphasized that the loans cover both institutional fees and monthly upkeep, allowing students the flexibility to apply for one or both components based on their specific financial needs.

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Addressing Misconceptions and Credibility

Olusola Fowobaje, the Director of SERVICOM at NELFUND, addressed common misconceptions surrounding the scheme to reassure Nigerians of its credibility and transparency. He clarified that the funds are drawn from public resources, including taxpayers' contributions, and are strictly intended for eligible Nigerians who meet the established criteria. Fowobaje's remarks were designed to build trust in the system and ensure that potential beneficiaries understand the legitimacy and accessibility of the support provided by the government.

Eligibility Requirements and Financial Details

Aliyu Mohammed, the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Fund, outlined the specific technical requirements for applicants during a detailed presentation. He stated that applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged at least eighteen years, possess admission into a recognized public tertiary institution, and hold both a National Identification Number and a Bank Verification Number. Mohammed disclosed that approved beneficiaries can receive twenty thousand naira monthly as an upkeep allowance, while institutional fees are paid directly to the schools. Repayment terms require beneficiaries to begin repaying two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps program, provided they have secured employment.

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Institutional Support and Disbursement Records

Markus Kura, the Director of Education Services at the Ministry of Defence, urged ministry staff to engage with the presentation, noting that knowledge is power in effectively disseminating information. Ogidi Paul, the ministry's Director of Reforms, gave the closing remarks and encouraged workers to become ambassadors of the Fund by sharing details about the scheme with others. The NELFUND scheme was established under the Student Loans Access to Higher Education Act of twenty-twenty-four to provide interest-free financial assistance for institutional fees and upkeep. Since the application portal opened in May twenty-twenty-four, the program has seen significant growth and engagement across the country.

Recent Disbursement Statistics and Impact

As of November twelfth, twenty-twenty-six, the Fund had disbursed three hundred seventy-five point two eight billion naira to one million six hundred seventy-five thousand four hundred seventy-four students across three hundred twenty tertiary institutions. The total disbursement includes one hundred ninety-four point seven seven billion naira for institutional fees and one hundred eighty point five one billion naira in upkeep allowances. The Fund had received approximately two point four five million applications during this period, reflecting the high demand for accessible education financing. This latest campaign underscores the Fund's commitment to enlisting parents, guardians, and government employees to promote awareness and expand access to education.