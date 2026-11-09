NELFUND Director-General Rejects Public Beneficiary Lists Citing Data Protection

NELFUND Director-General Akintunde Sawyerr confirms no student names will be published, citing privacy laws. The fund has disbursed N375.28bn to 1.6 million students across 320 institutions since its 2024 launch.

The Nigeria n Education Loan Fund has firmly rejected demands to publish the names of students receiving financial aid, prioritizing data privacy and beneficiary protection over public transparency. Director-General Akintunde Sawyerr stated that while the fund will disclose the names of receiving institutions and total beneficiary counts, individual identities will remain strictly confidential to shield students from embarrassment and potential targeting.

NELFUND Discloses Disbursement Figures and Beneficiary Counts

Director-General Akintunde Sawyerr confirmed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has processed a substantial volume of financial aid since the student loan portal launched on May 24, 2024. As of Monday, November 9, 2026, the fund disbursed a total of N375.28 billion, comprising N194.77 billion in institutional fees and N180.50 billion in upkeep allowances. These funds were distributed across 1,675,474 student loans to 320 beneficiary institutions, marking a significant scale in the administration of educational support across the country.

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Privacy Concerns Override Transparency Calls from Experts

The decision to withhold individual beneficiary names directly addresses concerns raised by education and finance experts regarding the need for greater accountability in the administration of the student loan scheme. Despite mounting calls for transparency, especially with the first repayment window scheduled for 2028, the fund maintains that publishing personal data would violate privacy laws and expose students to undue social stigma. Akintunde Sawyerr emphasized that individuals borrowing money do not wish to see their financial situations displayed publicly on notice boards or television, a stance firmly supported by data protection regulations.

Interest-Free Loans and Repayment Expectations for Graduates

Director-General Akintunde Sawyerr clarified that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund currently has no immediate plans to charge interest on loans, asserting that Nigerian students deserve interest-free financial support. He argued that beneficiaries at the tertiary education level are adults who understand the financial implications of borrowing and should be prepared to repay loans after securing employment. Sawyerr dismissed calls to convert loans into grants, stating that people value what they pay for and that adults are generally willing to borrow money to finance their education with the intent to repay it upon entering the workforce.

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Sustainability Through Tax Base Expansion and Strategic Investment

Addressing concerns about the long-term sustainability of the fund, Akintunde Sawyerr explained that loan recovery is not the sole source of financing available to the organization. The fund generates revenue through investments, donations, and statutory allocations, including a share of the development levy. Sawyerr highlighted that educating more young Nigerians will expand the country's tax base, ultimately providing additional resources for funding education. He noted that the government should adopt a holistic approach to education financing rather than depending solely on loan repayments to sustain the scheme.

New Tokenisation System to Prevent Double Payments and Errors

The Director-General of NELFUND also explained that the recently introduced tokenisation system was implemented to prevent double payments of tuition fees and to give students greater control over the payment process. This technological adjustment aims to streamline the financial flow and ensure accuracy in disbursements. Additionally, Sawyerr disclosed that some beneficiaries had already started repaying their loans, while several Nigerians had indicated interest in supporting the fund by paying the fees of other students, demonstrating early signs of community engagement and compliance with the repayment structure.