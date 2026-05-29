NELFUND Denies Suspension of Student Upkeep Allowances, Labels Viral Reports as Fake

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has refuted online claims about the suspension of student upkeep allowance payments, calling them fabricated and intended to mislead. The agency clarifies that no such directive exists and reaffirms its commitment to disbursing loans and allowances transparently.

The Nigeria n Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND ) has officially addressed and debunked widespread online rumors suggesting that the Federal Government has suspended student upkeep allowance payments under the national student loan scheme.

In a formal statement, the fund categorically stated that such reports are false, fabricated, and deliberately misleading. The misinformation includes a fake statement falsely attributed to NELFUND and an AI-generated image of a newspaper front page from The Nigerian Tribune, both designed to create panic and distrust among students, parents, and other stakeholders. NELFUND emphasized that no directive has been issued by either the Federal Government or the fund itself to halt any payments.

The agency stressed that all legitimate communication comes only through its official channels and verified social media platforms. It called on the public to disregard the viral falsehoods and rely solely on official updates. The fund reaffirmed its commitment to transparent and efficient disbursement of loans and upkeep allowances, in line with its mandate to expand access to higher education. Beneficiaries and the general public are advised to verify any information through NELFUND's official contact points.

Since inception, NELFUND has released over N206 billion in loans to more than 1.6 million students in tertiary institutions nationwide. The student loan program, established under the Student Loans Act, provides financial support for tuition and daily living expenses to eligible students in public institutions, with repayment deferred until after graduation and employment. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable financing while protecting students from early financial burden.

NELFUND continues to urge vigilance against the spread of unverified content that may cause unnecessary anxiety. The public is directed to the fund's official website and verified social media accounts for accurate information





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NELFUND Student Loans Upkeep Allowance Misinformation Federal Government Tertiary Education Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Railway Extends Warri-Itakpe Train Suspension for Safety AssessmentsThe Nigerian Railway Corporation has extended the suspension of the Warri-Itakpe train service to conduct safety and operational assessments. Passengers will be updated on the resumption date, as the NRC works to address systemic issues plagoring the nation's rail corridors.

Read more »

Fresh Crisis Hits APC in Kogi State Over Senator Jibrin Isah's SuspensionA fresh crisis has erupted in the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State following the suspension of Senator Jibrin Isah by executives of APC Odu Ward 2 in Dekina Local Government Area.

Read more »

APC Stakeholders Denounce Senator Isah's Suspension as Politically MotivatedA group of All Progressives Congress stakeholders in Kogi East Senatorial District has petitioned the party's National Working Committee over the reported suspension of Senator Jibrin Isah, urging leadership to disregard what they described as politically motivated actions. The stakeholders called on APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and the National Secretary to examine all documents related to the suspension and ignore a purported letter of rejection being circulated, calling it a case of impersonation. The controversy highlights internal power struggles within the APC in Kogi East ahead of future political contests in the strategically important district.

Read more »

Nigerian Education Loan Fund Denies Suspension of Students' AllowancesThe Nigerian Education Loan Fund has dismissed as false and misleading circulating online reports alleging that the Federal Government has suspended students' upkeep allowance payments under the student loan scheme.

Read more »