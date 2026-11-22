NELFUND Managing Director Akin Sawyer confirms consideration of increasing the monthly student upkeep allowance beyond the current twenty thousand Naira as living costs rise.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND) has confirmed that it is actively evaluating a potential increase in the monthly upkeep allowance provided to students under the federal government's student loan program. Managing Director Akin Sawyer disclosed this development during a television interview, signaling a shift in how the fund might address the financial pressures faced by beneficiaries.

NELFUND Evaluates Allowance Increase Details

Sawyer revealed this information while speaking on the program Beyond the Headlines, hosted by Nifemi Oguntoye on TVC News on Friday. The managing director emphasized that the current financial support structure is under constant review to ensure it remains viable for all students enrolled in the scheme.

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Currently, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund disburses twenty thousand Naira monthly to eligible students to help cover their living expenses. This specific amount has become a focal point of public debate as the cost of essential items continues to climb across the country.

Sawyer explained that any decision to adjust the payout figures will depend heavily on the fund's financial capacity. The administration must ensure that an increase does not compromise its ability to sustain payments to the growing number of beneficiaries currently registered under the program.

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President Tinubu Exploring Student Support Interventions

The Managing Director of NELFUND also highlighted that President Bola Tinubu is personally considering interventions to enhance the financial support available to students. Sawyer noted that the President is focused on ensuring students receive more meaningful sustenance to successfully complete their academic programs.

While Sawyer did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the President's proposed intervention, he hinted at imminent changes. He suggested that observers should watch for upcoming developments that could significantly alter the current funding landscape for Nigerian students.

This potential upgrade comes as students across Nigeria struggle with the escalating costs of food, transportation, and accommodation. The current twenty thousand Naira allowance is increasingly viewed as insufficient to meet the basic necessities required for daily survival and academic focus.

NELFUND Disbursement Statistics And Record Figures

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund reported substantial financial activity since the launch of its scheme in May twenty twenty-four. The fund has disbursed one hundred eighty point five billion Naira to students specifically for upkeep allowances during this period.

In addition to student payments, the fund has paid one hundred ninety-four point seven billion Naira to tertiary institutions to cover tuition fees. These combined efforts have brought the total disbursements by the fund to approximately three hundred seventy-five point two billion Naira.

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Administrative data shows that the fund has received more than two point five million applications since its inception. These applications have resulted in approximately one point six million loan transactions processed across three hundred twenty beneficiary institutions nationwide.

Financial Constraints And Future Timeline Expectations

Sawyer cautioned that any revision to the allowance amount requires careful planning to avoid fiscal instability. The primary goal is to balance increased support with the financial reality of serving the totality of people the fund is mandated to assist.

Despite the strong indications of a review and the President's interest in improved support, Sawyer did not announce a specific new allowance amount. No concrete timeline or date for the implementation of any increase was provided during the interview.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund remains the central body responsible for implementing the federal government's student loan scheme. This program provides critical financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, covering both tuition fees and living expenses to facilitate access to higher education.