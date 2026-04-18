NELFUND Clarifies LAUTECH Student Loan Submissions, Disputes High Application Numbers

NELFUND refutes claims by LAUTECH regarding the number of student loan applications processed, stating only 5,237 applications were submitted for the current disbursement cycle, with the approved batch currently undergoing final financial checks.

The National Special Education al Needs and Disabilities Fund ( NELFUND ) has issued a clarification regarding student loan applications and disbursements, directly addressing claims made by Ladoke Akintola University ( LAUTECH ). Contrary to a statement from LAUTECH 's vice-chancellor, Rasaq Kalilu, which asserted that approximately 15,000 out of 19,000 student loan applications had been approved by NELFUND in 2026 with funds yet to be released, NELFUND 's records indicate a significantly different submission number.

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, director of strategic communications for NELFUND, stated on Friday that available documentation shows the institution had only submitted 5,237 student applications for loan processing within the past week. This submission, according to Oluwatuyi, constitutes the first verified batch received from LAUTECH for the current disbursement cycle. NELFUND confirmed that this initial batch has undergone processing and approval and is currently advancing through the concluding stages of the disbursement workflow.

These final stages include rigorous checks by the Audit and Finance & Accounts departments, adhering strictly to established procedures designed to uphold transparency, accuracy, and accountability in the management of public funds. Oluwatuyi emphasized that loan approval is not an immediate precursor to disbursement; rather, each application must successfully navigate a structured verification and financial processing system. This systematic approach is crucial for ensuring that all financial transactions under the scheme are precise, auditable, and consistent with institutional records.

The approved batch, as highlighted by NELFUND, represents a substantial financial commitment amounting to N1,571,544,300.00, a figure that underscores NELFUND's active engagement in fulfilling its mandate to broaden access to tertiary education through sustainable student financing mechanisms. NELFUND reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely disbursement of all student loans that have been duly processed and verified.

However, the organization strongly urged beneficiary institutions to ensure that any public statements made concerning the student loan scheme accurately reflect the current status of application submissions and processing timelines. Oluwatuyi cautioned that premature or inaccurate representations could inadvertently foster undue anxiety among students and the wider public, potentially eroding confidence in a national initiative that is demonstrably achieving significant positive outcomes.

The clarification from NELFUND aims to provide clarity and ensure accurate communication surrounding the student loan program, highlighting the diligent processes involved in financial aid distribution and the importance of verifiable data in public discourse. The institution also indirectly alluded to the need for improved communication channels and data accuracy between educational bodies and funding agencies to prevent such discrepancies and maintain student trust.

The financial implications of the approved batch alone are substantial, signifying a considerable investment in the educational future of Nigerian students and emphasizing the scale of NELFUND's operations and its dedication to supporting higher education accessibility. This situation also brings to the forefront the complexities of managing large-scale financial aid programs, where communication, verification, and procedural adherence are paramount to successful implementation and public trust.

The promptness of NELFUND's response indicates a commitment to transparency and to addressing misinformation swiftly, particularly when it could impact the morale and expectations of students relying on these loan facilities for their academic pursuits.

The ongoing dialogue between NELFUND and LAUTECH, as exemplified by this exchange, is vital for refining the processes and communication strategies of the student loan scheme, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders involved. The commitment to rigorous verification processes is a cornerstone of responsible financial stewardship and aims to prevent any potential misuse or misallocation of public funds designated for educational empowerment.

This entire episode underscores the importance of data integrity and synchronized communication between government agencies and the institutions they serve, particularly in sensitive areas like student financing.





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NELFUND LAUTECH Student Loans Loan Disbursement Education Funding

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