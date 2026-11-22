NEDC projects in Yobe State will link communities via new bridges and roads by 2026, significantly reducing travel time for residents seeking essential services.

The National Economic Empowerment and Development Council ( NEDC) is advancing major infrastructure initiatives in Yobe State focused on constructing essential bridges and access roads. These strategic projects aim to integrate isolated communities with broader regional networks, thereby enhancing mobility and economic activity across the area.

Infrastructure Projects Detail and Scope

The specific scope of the ongoing work in Potiskum includes the construction of a two-span bridge measuring forty metres in length. This structure is directly linked to a two-point-six-kilometre asphalt road situated along the Kara-Masaka-Mazaga Road corridor. According to the Yobe State Coordinator of NEDC, Professor Ali Abbas, these physical improvements are designed to substantially reduce travel times for local populations.

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Professor Ali Abbas revealed these details on Friday while conducting an on-site inspection of the active construction zones. He emphasized that the primary objective of building these bridges is to link communities effectively, making daily movement significantly easier for the residents of the affected areas. The infrastructure upgrade is expected to improve access to critical facilities including hospitals, schools, and local markets.

NEDC Leadership and Completion Timeline

NEDC Managing Director Mohammed Goni Alkali has set a definitive deadline for the completion of these critical transport links. The council expects all construction work to be fully finished before the end of 2026. This timeline ensures that the promised benefits of improved connectivity and reduced travel friction will be realized within a predictable timeframe for the local population.

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The focus on these specific routes addresses long-standing logistical challenges that have hindered regional development. By linking previously disconnected areas, the NEDC aims to stimulate local economic activities and provide reliable passage for goods and people throughout the region. The projected completion date allows for adequate construction time while addressing the urgent needs of the communities involved.

Community Reception and Resident Benefits

Local residents have expressed strong support for the infrastructure developments, citing the significant positive impact these projects will have on their daily lives. Musa Ibrahim, a resident, stated that the community had been waiting for a bridge to link Lai-Lai to other areas for quite a long time. This sentiment reflects a broader desire for improved connectivity that has persisted for years among the local populace.

Another resident, Mato Muhammad, highlighted that the new bridge linking Lai-Lai to Tandari, Misau Road, Race House, and other areas would significantly improve movement. The community emphasized that these improvements are particularly vital for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, sick persons, schoolchildren, and traders. The ability to travel safely and quickly to essential services is a critical factor in improving quality of life.

Long-Term Economic and Social Impact

The completion of the two-span forty-metre bridge and the associated two-point-six-kilometre asphalt road will serve as a catalyst for broader regional development. By reducing travel time, the NEDC projects facilitate easier access to hospitals, schools, and markets, which are essential for community welfare and economic growth. This infrastructure is expected to boost economic activities by enabling smoother trade and transportation.

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The focus on linking Lai-Lai to surrounding communities like Tandari and Race House addresses specific geographic barriers that have long isolated these populations. The involvement of NEDC leadership, including Professor Ali Abbas and Mohammed Goni Alkali, underscores the importance placed on this development. The projects represent a significant step toward equitable access to resources and services for all residents in the Yobe State region.