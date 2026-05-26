Ned Nwoko Accuses APC of Betrayal Over Delta North Senatorial Primary

Ned Nwoko has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of betrayal following his loss to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the Delta North senatorial primary.

Ned Nwoko has accused the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) of betrayal following his loss to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the Delta North senatorial primary.

Mr Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, alleged that the APC reneged on an earlier promise to hand him an automatic ticket for the 2027 general election. In June 2025, the APC denied the claims that it had promised to grant National Assembly members automatic tickets for the 2027 elections.

However, Mr Nwoko rejected the outcome, alleging that the primary was manipulated in favour of the former governor. He claimed that senior APC leaders had assured him of an automatic ticket before he defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in February 2025. Mr Nwoko further alleged that former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje repeatedly assured him that he would emerge as the party's candidate for the 2027 election.

The senator suggested that the APC leadership under Nentawe Yilwatda had abandoned those agreements and sidelined older party members. Mr Nwoko, a lawyer and businessman, was elected senator on the platform of the PDP in the 2023 general election before defecting to the APC earlier this year amid growing internal disputes within the opposition party in Delta. His political rivalry with Mr Okowa has intensified in recent months following the former governor's growing influence within the APC in Delta.

Mr Okowa served as Delta governor between 2015 and 2023 and was the PDP vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. His movement into the APC caused a political realignment in Delta, a state long considered a PDP stronghold. Neither the APC nor Mr Okowa had publicly responded to Mr Nwoko's allegations as of the time of filing this report





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Ned Nwoko APC Delta North Senatorial Primary Ifeanyi Okowa Betrayal

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