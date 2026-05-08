NECO Chief: Over 35 Million Candidates Have Taken Exams in Last 25 Years

Professor Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has disclosed that over 35 million candidates have written NECO examinations in the past 25 years. He attributed this high participation to the Council’s national alternative examination body and a locally responsive assessment institution. The event also featured the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Emeritus Professor Dibu Ojerinde, former NECO Registrar.

Over 35 million candidates have written examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council , NECO, in the last 25 years, according to the Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi.

Wushishi disclosed this at the Council’s 25th anniversary gala and awards night in Minna, where he said NECO, established on July 10, 1999, was created to provide a national alternative examination body following long-standing demands for a credible and locally responsive assessment institution. He said the figure of about 35 million candidates reflects cumulative participation in NECO examinations over the years, including the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and other assessments conducted by the Council





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National Examinations Council NECO Exams Cumulative Participation Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Local Demands Alternative Examination Body Performance Indicators Indexed By Performance Lifetime Achievement Award

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