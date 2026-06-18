NEC Approves N83.21 Billion for Anticipatory Action Task Force to Mitigate Flooding, Cuts Initial Request by 50%

Nigeria's National Economic Council has approved N83.21 billion for an Anticipatory Action Task Force to proactively address flooding and climate-related disasters, after reducing the original N166.42 billion proposal by half. The council emphasized the need for prompt, proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

The National Economic Council ( NEC ) on Thursday approved the sum of N83.21 billion for the implementation of an Anticipatory Action Task Force (AATF) aimed at mitigating flooding and other climate-related disasters across Nigeria .

The approval follows a 50 percent reduction from an initial N166.42 billion request submitted by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu. The decision was taken at the NEC's 158th meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu explained that the approved fund would be drawn through the Federation Account Allocation Committee to support anticipatory interventions against flooding. He stated that the purpose of the request was to seek council approval for the disbursement of funds to facilitate the implementation of the approved AATF interventions, which are aimed at mitigating the impact of anticipated flooding and other climate-related disasters.

Governor Otu noted that flooding has become a recurring decimal and that the Federal Government is happy to be taking proactive steps to ensure mitigation is implemented in time to save the states. He also mentioned that states historically prone to flooding were specifically highlighted during deliberations. The council resolved to approve only half of the requested amount while committing to revisit the framework at subsequent meetings.

Governor Otu quoted the council's resolution: "Council noted the importance of the AATF in addressing disasters and emergencies across the country. Council also underscored the fact that NEC must act promptly and must not be seen as always reacting to situations rather than being proactive when these disasters occur.

Council approved the sum of N83,211,800,818.81, 50 percent of the proposed budget for the AATF, with a plan to review the framework at subsequent meetings as part of broad measures aimed at tackling flood and related disasters.

" Responding to questions on the rationale for the 50 percent cut, Governor Otu explained that the reduction was based on a resource-conscious initial step and not a rejection of the urgency of the request. He emphasized that this is the first time as a nation that proactive steps are being taken, rather than waiting until after flood damage occurs.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the intervention as the first phase of a broader flood management strategy, which includes long-term infrastructure such as reservoirs to manage water releases from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam. Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf reported that the council also considered a presentation on the proposed National Regional Development Policy (2026-2030), aimed at addressing spatial inequalities and improving coordination of regional development efforts.

He said governors directed the Minister of Regional Development to circulate the draft policy for further input and consultation with the Nigeria Governors' Forum. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke disclosed that the council reviewed a proposal to strengthen Nigeria's agro-export value chain and improve compliance with international port facility security standards. He said the initiative could unlock about $50 billion in annual agro-export potential currently tied to compliance gaps, especially in key crops such as sesame, ginger, soybean and cashew.

The report was written by Stephen, a PUNCH correspondent with three years of experience covering Nigeria's presidency, politics, security, immigration and trafficking in persons





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NEC Anticipatory Action Task Force Flood Mitigation Climate Disasters Nigeria Funding Proactive Measures National Economic Council Flooding Budget

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