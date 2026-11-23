The National Economic Council approved an additional N130bn for police training institution rehabilitation, bringing total funding to N230bn, and endorsed two World Bank-backed projects worth $850m.

The National Economic Council has approved an additional N130bn for the rehabilitation of police training institutions across the country, bringing total funding for the programme to N230bn as preparations continue for the recruitment of 50,000 police personnel.

The approval was among the key decisions reached at the council 162nd meeting on Monday. It followed an update by the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on the rehabilitation of police training institutions, chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah. The committee disclosed that rehabilitation work is ongoing at 13 locations nationwide, with 30 per cent of the work completed. The additional allocation is expected to accelerate the ongoing rehabilitation, upgrade training facilities and strengthen the capacity of police institutions.

Also read NEC Approves ₦130 Billion for Police Training Overhaul and $850 Million World Bank Projects

Police Training Institutions Rehabilitation Progress

The council had earlier approved N100bn for the programme following the establishment of the committee in October 2025, on the recommendation of President Bola Tinubu. The intervention is expected to support preparations for recruiting 50,000 police personnel and improve the country security training infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to a statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, the additional funding would accelerate rehabilitation works, upgrade training facilities and strengthen the capacity of police institutions to accommodate increased recruitment and training requirements. The council also endorsed two development projects involving proposed World Bank financing of $850m.

The projects comprise the $350m Accelerating Resilience through Investment Systems and Engagement, known as ARISE-Nigeria, and the State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, with proposed World Bank financing of $500m. The ARISE-Nigeria Project is a six-year programme designed to strengthen the country capacity to prepare for and respond to floods, droughts, fires and other natural disasters. The statement said the programme would improve emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring and disaster response financing at federal and state levels.

World Bank Projects For Disaster And Child Development

Between five and 10 states are expected to participate in the initial phase. Selection of participating states will be based on disaster risk exposure, institutional readiness and commitment to emergency preparedness. The second project is designed to improve children access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and protection services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement said the initiative would establish early childhood development hubs to connect primary healthcare facilities with childcare, preschool education and other essential social services, particularly in underserved communities. The proposed $500m World Bank financing is expected to be complemented by potential additional grant support of $30m from the Global Financing Facility. State governors are expected to provide leadership for implementation and resource mobilization.

Nigeria Economic Growth And Inflation Data Report

On the economy, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, reported that Nigeria real Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.23 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025. The statement said headline inflation declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October, its lowest level since September 2020, while external reserves stood at $54.87bn as of November 12, 2026.

Advertisement

It also reported that the country trade surplus increased from N10.2tn in the first half of 2025 to N20.1tn in the corresponding period of 2026, while net revenue distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee rose by 44 per cent, from N15.2tn in 2024 to N21.9tn in 2025. However, Oyedele noted that the improving economic indicators had yet to translate sufficiently into relief for households and businesses, particularly in food prices, electricity costs, access to affordable credit and employment.

The statement added that food inflation remained at 19.13 per cent in October, while high lending rates and energy costs continued to put pressure on businesses and household incomes. The council also called for stronger collaboration between the National Identity Management Commission and state governments to accelerate national identity registration and the integration of the National Identification Number into public services.

Pension Scheme Reforms For State Governments

On pension reforms, the council approved a proposal presented by the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, Omolola Oloworaran, titled Securing the Retirement of Nigerian Workers While Strengthening State Finances. It urged state governors to adopt implementation timelines for the Contributory Pension Scheme and directed their administrative and finance teams to work with PenCom on the necessary arrangements.

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chairs the council, said the success of President Bola Tinubu economic reforms depended on building institutions capable of sustaining their benefits. He said, While His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, makes the difficult reforms to stabilise the economy, we must all participate in establishing institutions capable of sustaining the benefits of those reforms. This requires ministries and States to settle practical responsibilities without losing sight of the people affected.

Shettima added, We must allow a sound practice in one jurisdiction to inform decisions elsewhere, while respecting the differences in capacity and circumstance across the country. The quality of our cooperation will shape the inheritance we leave.