Nigeria's National Economic Council approved an extra N130 billion for rehabilitating police training institutions, bringing total funding to N230 billion, and endorsed two World Bank-backed development programmes worth $850 million.

The National Economic Council ( NEC) has approved an additional N130 billion for the rehabilitation of police training institutions across Nigeria, bringing the total funding for the programme to N230 billion.

The approval was reached at the council's 162nd meeting on Monday, following a presentation by its ad hoc committee on the rehabilitation of police training institutions, chaired by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah. The committee disclosed that rehabilitation work was ongoing in 13 locations across the country, with about 30 per cent of the work completed.

Also read NEC Approves N130bn for Police Training, Endorses $850m World Bank Projects

Additional Funding Boosts Police Training Rehabilitation

The additional funding is expected to accelerate the rehabilitation of the institutions, upgrade training facilities and strengthen their capacity to accommodate increased recruitment and training requirements. The rehabilitation programme targets police training infrastructure at a time the federal government is planning to recruit 50,000 personnel into the Nigeria Police Force, amid mounting security challenges and ongoing discussions on state policing.

NEC had earlier approved N100 billion for the programme in December 2025, following the establishment of the ad-hoc committee in October that year, on the recommendation of President Bola Tinubu. The initial approval followed the committee's assessment of training facilities across security agencies, which it said were in dire condition. Nigeria's police training infrastructure includes colleges, specialised training schools and other institutions established to prepare personnel for operational, investigative and administrative duties.

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Under the Nigeria Police Force Training Institutions (Establishment) Act, 2025, six institutions are specifically categorised as colleges: Police College Ikeja in Lagos; Police College Kaduna; Police College Maiduguri in Borno; Police College Oji River in Enugu; Police Staff College Jos in Plateau; and Police Detective College Enugu. The approval was one of the major decisions taken at the Council's 162nd meeting on Monday, alongside the endorsement of two development programmes involving proposed $850 million World Bank financing for disaster resilience and early childhood development.

Council Reviews Economic Performance And Reforms

The Council also reviewed the country's economic performance, pension reforms and efforts to expand national identity registration. On the economy, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, told the Council that key macroeconomic indicators were showing sustained improvement, although the gains were yet to translate adequately into relief for households and businesses.

He said Nigeria's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.23 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Headline inflation declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, its lowest level since September 2020, while the country's external reserves stood at $54.87 billion as of November 12.

Oyedele further disclosed that Nigeria's trade surplus nearly doubled from N10.2 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N20.1 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026. He said net revenue distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) also increased by 44 per cent, from N15.2 trillion in 2024 to N21.9 trillion in 2025.

However, the minister cautioned that the improving macroeconomic outlook had not sufficiently eased the financial pressures confronting Nigerians, particularly the rising cost of food, electricity tariffs, expensive credit and unemployment. He noted that food inflation remained high at 19.13 per cent in October, while elevated lending rates and energy costs continued to constrain businesses and household purchasing power.

World Bank Financing Backs Disaster And Development Programs

In another major decision, the Council endorsed two development programmes under the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, headed by Senator Atiku Bagudu, with proposed World Bank financing of $850 million. The first is the $350 million Accelerating Resilience through Investment Systems and Engagement (ARISE-Nigeria) Project, a six-year initiative designed to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to floods, droughts, fires and other natural disasters.

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The programme will support the development of emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring infrastructure and disaster response financing mechanisms at federal and state levels. Between five and 10 states are expected to participate in the initial phase, with selection based on their exposure to disaster risks, institutional preparedness and commitment to emergency management.

The second initiative, Nigeria's State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, is designed to improve children's access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and protection services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The programme is expected to receive $500 million in proposed World Bank financing, with the Global Financing Facility indicating the possibility of an additional $30 million grant.

Under the arrangement, early childhood development hubs will link primary healthcare facilities with childcare, preschool education and other essential social services, particularly in underserved communities. State governments are expected to provide leadership in implementation, resource mobilisation and accountability, while existing institutions will coordinate service delivery.

NIMC Collaboration Urged For National Identity Registration

On national identity management, NEC called for stronger collaboration between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and state governments to accelerate the registration of Nigerians and deepen the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into public services. The Council urged governors to fast-track identity registration and data capture, noting that a comprehensive national identity system would improve public service delivery, strengthen tax administration and curb fraud, including duplicate records in government payrolls, pension administration and social intervention programmes.

The proposed NIMC Act 2026 was also considered as part of efforts to strengthen the country's identity management framework. On pension administration, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, presented a proposal titled, Securing the Retirement of Nigerian Workers While