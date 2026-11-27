NERC figures show 64.69% of Nigeria's 12.9 million active electricity customers were metered at the end of October 2026. Headtopics breaks down the gap by distribution company and explains the new ₦30 billion free-meter fund, with installations due by May 31, 2027.

Nigeria's electricity distribution companies had put meters in the homes and businesses of 8,352,714 active customers by the end of October 2026, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC). That is 64.69% of the 12,912,114 customers who bought or were billed for power in the previous 12 months, up from 63.99% a month earlier and from 55.37% at the end of September 2025.

The same table also shows how many are still missing. By Headtopics' calculation from the NERC figures, 4,559,400 active customers still had no meter at the end of October. NERC published the numbers on Nov. 26 in its metering factsheet for September and October, 16 days after it announced a new ₦30 billion round of free meters. Headtopics compiled the factsheet, three NERC quarterly reports and the new order to show how fast the gap is closing, where it remains widest and what happens next.

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Nigeria's metering gap at a glance

64.69%: the national metering rate at the end of October 2026, according to NERC, up from 63.99% in September.

the national metering rate at the end of October 2026, according to NERC, up from 63.99% in September. 8,352,714: active customers with a meter, out of 12,912,114 active customers in total.

active customers with a meter, out of 12,912,114 active customers in total. 4,559,400: active customers without a meter, by Headtopics' calculation (active minus metered customers).

active customers without a meter, by Headtopics' calculation (active minus metered customers). 144,694: customers metered in October, fewer than the 162,455 metered in September.

customers metered in October, fewer than the 162,455 metered in September. 91.68% vs 40.34%: the highest metering rate (Eko) and the lowest (Jos) among the 11 distribution companies in October.

the highest metering rate (Eko) and the lowest (Jos) among the 11 distribution companies in October. ₦30 billion: the size of Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund. NERC's order says the meters are free of charge to customers and must be installed by May 31, 2027.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NERC. Unmetered total is Headtopics' calculation.

A steady climb, month by month

NERC measures metering against "active" customers: people and businesses that vended or were billed at least once in a 12-month period. On that basis the national metering rate has risen in every period Headtopics checked. It was 55.37% at the end of September 2025, according to NERC's third-quarter 2025 report. It reached 57.27% on Dec. 31, 2025, 61.51% at the end of June 2026, 63.99% at the end of September and 64.69% at the end of October.

That is an increase of 9.32 percentage points in 13 months. Over the same period the number of metered active customers rose from 6,661,564 to 8,352,714, an increase of 1,691,150 by Headtopics' calculation.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NERC quarterly reports and metering factsheet.

October's figure was lower than September's. Distribution companies, known as DisCos, metered 162,455 customers in September and 144,694 in October. Ibadan metered the most customers in October, 47,814, followed by Benin with 16,546 and Enugu with 12,243. Eko, which already has the highest metering rate, added 6,814.

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NERC's quarterly reports show how the installations were paid for. In the second quarter of 2026, 350,270 customers were metered. Of those, 205,486, or 58.67%, came under the Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP), which NERC describes as supported by a $500 million World Bank loan and aimed at deploying 3.2 million smart meters. Another 123,833 came under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, 13,028 under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), 7,643 were financed by DisCos and 280 by vendors.

More meters, but more customers too

The number of customers without a meter has fallen more slowly than the number of metered customers has risen. The reason is that the customer base itself is growing. NERC counted 12,030,315 active customers at the end of September 2025 and 12,912,114 at the end of October 2026, an increase of 881,799.

By Headtopics' calculation, 5,368,751 active customers had no meter at the end of September 2025. That fell to 5,196,828 at the end of 2025, 4,845,647 at the end of June 2026 and 4,559,400 at the end of October. Over 13 months, the gap shrank by 809,351 customers, less than half of the 1,691,150 increase in metered customers over the same period.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NERC. Split between metered and unmetered: Headtopics' calculation.

Even between September and October 2026, the number of active customers rose by 84,325, from 12,827,789 to 12,912,114, according to the factsheet. In the same month, 144,694 customers were metered.

Eko at 91.68%, Jos at 40.34%

NERC sorts the distribution companies into three bands: green for a metering rate of 70% or more, amber for 50% to 69%, and red for below 50%. In October four companies were in the green band: Eko (91.68%), Ikeja (88.37%), Abuja (83.24%) and Port Harcourt (72.49%). Three were amber: Benin (66.02%), Ibadan (61.87%) and Enugu (53.08%).

Four were in the red band: Kaduna (44.71%), Kano (43.71%), Yola (41.02%) and Jos (40.34%). These four have still moved up in the past year. Comparing the NERC report for the third quarter of 2025 with the October factsheet, Jos rose from 29.69% to 40.34%, Yola from 28.65% to 41.02%, Kaduna from 33.63% to 44.71% and Kano from 34.47% to 43.71%.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NERC metering factsheet, Nov. 26, 2026.

All 11 companies improved their rate between September and October. The largest monthly increase was at Ibadan, from 60.62% to 61.87%; the smallest was at Abuja, from 83.16% to 83.24%.

Where the remaining 4.56 million are

The metering rate shows how far each company has come, but not where most of the remaining work is. For that, Headtopics subtracted each company's metered customers from its active customers in the October factsheet.

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Two companies account for almost four in ten customers without a meter. Ibadan, the DisCo with the most active customers (2,616,258), had 997,497 without a meter. Enugu had 802,205. Together that is 1,799,702, or 39.5% of the national total. The four companies in NERC's red band (Jos, Kano, Kaduna and Yola) together had 1,579,827 customers without a meter, or 34.6%.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NERC metering factsheet. Calculation: Headtopics.

At the other end, Eko had 57,875 active customers without a meter and Ikeja 158,422.

Who pays for the meters

The Meter Acquisition Fund was created by NERC in February 2023 and, in NERC's words, "provides for a metering surcharge in the allowed tariffs for all DisCos." Tranche A closed in June 2025. The order for Tranche B, which allowed DisCos to use ₦28 billion from the fund, took effect on Oct. 6, 2025. By the end of June 2026, 263,073 meters had been installed under the fund since it began, according to NERC's second-quarter 2026 report.

On Nov. 10, 2026, NERC announced Order No. NERC/2026/121 on Tranche C, effective Nov. 2. The commission approved ₦30 billion, to be shared among the 11 DisCos in proportion to their contributions to the fund. According to NERC, the money is meant "to meter all remaining unmetered Band A customers and accelerate the metering of Band B customers."

The order sets maximum procurement prices based on the median national MAP online bid prices from the September 2026 bid cycle. Meter providers are paid 70% on verified delivery and 30% once installation is confirmed. NERC states that all meters under the programme "shall be provided FREE OF CHARGE to customers" and must display the DisCo's name, the tranche and the words "NOT FOR SALE." Where a DisCo moves an existing customer's connection point for revenue protection, the order says the DisCo bears the cost.

For customers who are still unmetered, NERC's quarterly reports describe a monthly safeguard: the commission issues energy caps for every feeder in each DisCo in states that have not transitioned, setting "the maximum amount of energy that may be billed to an unmetered customer for the respective month."

Why the numbers matter for the power sector

NERC links metering to how well DisCos account for the electricity they receive. Its quarterly reports list improving the metering rate among the strategies companies can use to raise their energy accounting efficiency and to curb energy theft.

NERC's latest commercial factsheet gives the billing and collection figures. In its factsheet for September 2026, published on Nov. 27, NERC reported a billing efficiency of 79.31%: DisCos billed ₦270.49 billion for energy worth ₦341.05 billion that they received. Collection efficiency was 82.39%, with ₦222.86 billion collected in the month.

What comes next

The Tranche C order sets one deadline: according to NERC, all installations under Tranche C "must be completed on or before 31 May 2027." The order also requires all supply and installation contracts to be filed with the commission and sets monitoring and reporting duties for the fund manager, the DisCos and the meter providers.

NERC publishes metering figures in its factsheets and quarterly reports. The latest metering factsheet, covering September and October, appeared on Nov. 26, 2026. The commercial factsheet for September followed on Nov. 27.

About the data: All figures come from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and are actual reported values, not forecasts. National and company metering figures for September and October 2026 are from NERC's metering factsheet published on Nov. 26, 2026. Earlier national rates are from the NERC quarterly reports for the third quarter of 2025, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026; a national rate for March 2026 was not included. The third-quarter 2025 report lists Aba separately among 12 companies, while later reports list 11, so company-level comparisons with that report are shown only for Jos, Kaduna, Kano and Yola. Details of Tranche C are from NERC's announcement of Nov. 10, 2026, and billing and collection figures from its September 2026 commercial factsheet. The number of customers without a meter, the changes over time and the shares of the gap are Headtopics' calculations from these figures. "Active customers" are customers who vended or were billed at least once within a 12-month period. All sources were checked on Nov. 27, 2026. Charts: Headtopics. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.