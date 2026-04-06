NDPC Investigates Potential Data Breach Involving Remita, Sterling Bank, and Others

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched an investigation into a suspected data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd., Sterling Bank, and other related entities. The investigation aims to assess the impact of the breach, ensure data subject protection, and scrutinize organizations utilizing digital payment systems for compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission ( NDPC ) has initiated an investigation into a suspected data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd., Sterling Bank , and other related entities. This investigation follows reports of potential unauthorized access or disclosure of personal data held by these organizations.

The NDPC, as the primary regulatory body responsible for enforcing data protection regulations in Nigeria, is taking decisive action to determine the scope and impact of the alleged breach. A formal Notice of Investigation has been served to the involved firms, marking the official commencement of the inquiry. According to a statement released by Babatunde Bamigboye, Esq., Head of Legal, Enforcement Regulations at NDPC, relevant parties and individuals are cooperating by providing information to assist the investigation. The NDPC's primary objective is to protect the rights and privacy of data subjects, ensuring that their personal information is handled in accordance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDP Act). The commission is committed to holding organizations accountable for any failures in data protection practices and enforcing the necessary measures to prevent future breaches.\The investigation encompasses a comprehensive assessment of the circumstances surrounding the potential data breach. The NDPC will examine several critical aspects, including the types of personal data affected, the extent and nature of the alleged breach, the potential risks and vulnerabilities exposed to data subjects, and the specific mitigation measures implemented by the organizations to address the incident. This thorough examination is intended to provide a complete understanding of the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. The NDPC will leverage its authority under the NDP Act to conduct interviews, review documents, and assess the technical and organizational safeguards in place. The findings of the investigation will be crucial in determining whether any data protection principles have been violated and if any remedial actions are necessary. The commission's focus will be on ensuring that organizations adhere to the legal requirements outlined in the NDP Act, particularly those related to data security and the protection of personal information. The outcomes of this investigation are anticipated to have a significant impact on the data protection landscape in Nigeria, setting a precedent for how data breaches are handled and emphasizing the importance of robust data protection practices.\Further reinforcing its commitment to upholding data protection standards, the NDPC's National Commissioner/CEO, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has explicitly stated that organizations utilizing digital payment systems without proper technical and organizational measures as mandated by the NDP Act will also be subject to scrutiny. This move highlights the NDPC's broader initiative to maintain the integrity and security of the digital payment ecosystem within Nigeria. This proactive approach underscores the commission's dedication to protecting consumers and safeguarding their sensitive financial data. The NDPC is actively monitoring and evaluating the data protection practices of various organizations, with a specific focus on those operating within the digital payment sector. This proactive surveillance is designed to identify and address any potential vulnerabilities before they lead to breaches or other security incidents. The Commission's comprehensive approach underscores its dedication to enforcing data protection standards and promoting a culture of responsible data management across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The NDPC aims to build a trusted and secure digital environment, fostering economic growth and innovation while protecting the fundamental rights of individuals and organizations





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Nigeria Data Protection Commission NDPC Data Breach Remita Sterling Bank Data Protection Act Digital Payment Systems Investigation Data Privacy Data Security

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NDPC Investigates Alleged Data Breach Involving Remita, Sterling BankThe Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is investigating a reported data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd. and Sterling Bank. The investigation follows a report of a significant data leak from the Remita platform, a major Nigerian payment processing platform. The NDPC aims to protect data subjects and ensure compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

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