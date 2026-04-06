NDPC Investigates Alleged Data Breach Involving Remita, Sterling Bank

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is investigating a reported data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd. and Sterling Bank. The investigation follows a report of a significant data leak from the Remita platform, a major Nigerian payment processing platform. The NDPC aims to protect data subjects and ensure compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission ( NDPC ) has launched an investigation into an alleged data breach involving Remita Payment Services Ltd., Sterling Bank , and other entities. This probe follows a report of a significant data leak from the Remita platform, a major Nigeria n payment processing platform. The NDPC 's investigation, announced on Sunday, is a direct response to these claims and aims to protect data subjects and find measures to counter the reported breaches.

The investigation began after receiving a 'Notice of Investigation' on April 1st, according to a statement signed by Babatunde Bamigboye, the NDPC Head, Legal, Enforcement, and Regulations. The NDPC has confirmed that relevant parties and individuals are cooperating by providing information to address the incident. The incident came to light after a cybercrime tracking platform, Dark Web Informer, reported on March 31st via X (formerly Twitter) about “a massive breach allegedly from Remita.” The reported breach includes a significant amount of data, estimated to be 3TB of S3 storage, 800GB+ of KYC documents (IDs, passports, photos, bank statements, electricity bills), MySQL/Postgres databases, logs, docker registries, source codes, government HSM keys, GitKraken to S3 backups and sources codes, 35,000+ password hashes, and three databases, according to the report. PREMIUM TIMES attempted to contact Remita for clarification through email and on social media platform X but did not receive a response at the time of this report. The NDPC statement on Sunday emphasized that the investigation is designed to ensure the protection of data subjects through appropriate technical and organizational measures. The commission's investigation is focusing on various aspects, including the types of personal data affected, the nature and scope of the breach, the risks to data subjects, and the mitigation efforts undertaken. The investigation will also examine organisations that utilize digital payment systems without the required technical and organizational measures, as outlined in the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDP Act). Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the commission’s National Commissioner/CEO, has directed this broader examination to safeguard the integrity of the digital payment ecosystem. The NDPC's proactive approach signals its commitment to upholding data protection standards and holding accountable entities responsible for data breaches. This investigation highlights the growing importance of data security in the digital age, particularly within the financial sector where sensitive personal information is constantly at risk. The NDPC's actions also serve as a reminder to businesses to prioritize data protection measures and comply with the regulations outlined in the NDP Act, 2023. Further updates on the investigation will likely be provided as the NDPC gathers more information and assesses the extent of the breach. This investigation is crucial for maintaining trust in the Nigerian digital payment ecosystem and ensuring the privacy and security of individuals' personal data. The NDPC's dedication to this investigation underscores its role in safeguarding digital privacy and promoting responsible data handling practices across the country





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