The Nigeria Data Protection Commission held a two-day audit training in Lagos on November 24-25, 2026, to empower licensed DPCOs with updated compliance standards and ethical responsibilities.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission ( NDPC) has concluded a specialized two-day practical audit training program designed for licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) operating in Lagos State. The event took place in Ikeja on November 24 and November 25, 2026, marking a significant step in the ongoing effort to standardize data protection practices across the Nigeria n financial and regulatory sectors.

Organized by the NDPC in strategic collaboration with Meta, the initiative aims to ensure that licensed entities remain fully informed and competent regarding their statutory responsibilities. This partnership underscores the importance of private sector involvement in strengthening the national data privacy framework and ensures that compliance officers are equipped with the latest tools and knowledge.

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Training Aims and Regulatory Alignment

The primary objective of this training was to align audit methodologies with the specific expectations outlined in the Data Protection Act and the accompanying Guide. Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner and CEO of the NDPC, emphasized that the Commission is committed to building a data protection regime that inspires trust among Nigerians while allowing businesses to comply effectively.

During his opening address, Dr. Olatunji was represented by Mr. Victor Danladi Barde, the Head of Digital Services at the Commission. He outlined three key goals for the session: enhancing the quality and accuracy of audit returns, ensuring robust evidence for filings, and reinforcing the professional and ethical duties of licensed DPCOs. He urged participants to engage actively, share field challenges, and apply these lessons within their respective teams and client engagements.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Ethical Standards

Dr. Ivan Anya, President and Chairman of the Association of Licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation of Nigeria (ALDAPCON), praised the NDPC for this timely intervention. He highlighted that while the industry has been operating for three to five years, persistent grey areas necessitate continuous learning and relearning to maintain high standards of service delivery.

Dr. Anya also encouraged non-member DPCOs to join the association, noting that it serves as a critical convergence point for addressing ethical, performance, and quality issues. He expressed confidence that the interactive nature of the two-day session would facilitate meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving among peers and regulators alike.

Public-Private Partnership Model Explained

Ibukunoluwa Owa, Head of the Regulations Unit at the NDPC, provided a detailed overview of the DPCO ecosystem, describing it as a vital public-private partnership approach to privacy regulation. She explained that the limited manpower and resources available to supervise data controllers and processors made the DPCO initiative an imperative solution for effective oversight.

With Nigeria boasting over 220 million data subjects, the Commission recognizes that a collaborative model is essential for raising awareness and deepening the privacy culture nationwide. By leveraging the expertise of licensed compliance organizations, the NDPC aims to create a more resilient and responsive data protection environment that benefits both citizens and enterprises.