NDLEA Warns Parents on Minor Recruitment for Drug Trafficking in Rivers State

NDLEA Commander Offor Kenneth urges vigilance as illicit dealers exploit minors aged 12 to 16 for narcotics distribution ahead of 2027 elections.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has issued an urgent warning to parents and guardians in Rivers State regarding a disturbing new trend in illicit drug distribution. The agency highlighted that criminal networks are increasingly recruiting minors to handle narcotics, thereby exploiting their youth to evade strict legal prosecution. This alarming tactic was brought to light by Offor Kenneth, the State Commander of the NDLEA in Rivers State, who emphasized the critical need for adult vigilance to protect children from being manipulated by drug syndicates.

Exploitation of Children for Narcotics Distribution

Offor Kenneth explained that drug dealers deliberately target children between the ages of 12 and 16, knowing that the legal system often imposes lesser consequences on juvenile offenders compared to adult criminals. By using these young individuals as couriers and distributors, traffickers aim to shield themselves from severe punishment while expanding their illegal operations. The commander urged parents to closely monitor the social circles of their children and scrutinize their daily activities to identify any signs of recruitment by these predatory networks.

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The NDLEA commander stressed that traffickers are actively taking advantage of unsuspecting minors to grow their illicit businesses across the region. This strategy not only endangers the physical and mental health of the children but also complicates law enforcement efforts due to the legal protections afforded to juveniles. By highlighting the age range of 12 to 16, the agency is drawing attention to a specific demographic that is particularly vulnerable to manipulation and exploitation by organized crime groups seeking to bypass strict adult sentencing guidelines.

Intensified Crackdown Before 2027 General Elections

Looking ahead, Offor Kenneth announced that the NDLEA plans to significantly intensify its operational crackdown on known drug black spots within Rivers State. This strategic escalation is timed specifically ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the goal of curbing the availability of illicit substances during a period of heightened political activity. The commander noted that political campaigns often bring increased social gatherings and movements, which can inadvertently create opportunities for drug dealers to distribute narcotics more openly.

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The initiative aims to prevent the social consequences associated with widespread drug abuse as the political calendar approaches its peak. By clearing identified hotspots, the agency intends to create a safer environment for citizens and reduce the influence of drug-funded activities that often accompany election cycles. This proactive measure reflects the NDLEA's commitment to maintaining public order and security during potentially volatile periods in the state's political landscape.

Enforcement Statistics and Conviction Records

Providing a detailed account of enforcement activities conducted between July and October 2026, Commander Kenneth revealed that the NDLEA arrested 281 suspected drug offenders. The demographic breakdown of these arrests included 238 males and 43 females, indicating the broad reach of the agency's operations. During this same period, the agency successfully seized a total of 316.152 kilogrammes of illicit substances, demonstrating a significant disruption to the supply chain of illegal drugs in the region.

The seized inventory comprised 288.695 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs and 27.457 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances, reflecting the diversity of chemicals being trafficked. Beyond physical seizures, the command filed 74 cases in court during the reporting period and secured 54 convictions. The remaining 276 cases are still pending adjudication, highlighting the ongoing judicial process required to process the high volume of arrests made by the agency.

Health Interventions and Substance Abuse Challenges

Offor Kenneth expressed deep concern over the circulation of high-grade cannabis, tramadol, and methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpurumini, within Rivers State. To address the health aspects of the crisis, the command is strengthening its rehabilitation, counseling, and public enlightenment programs. During the reported period, 17 persons were admitted into the agency's rehabilitation facility for intensive treatment, while 143 others received brief intervention services to help them overcome addiction.

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Additionally, 277 persons underwent drug integrity tests as part of the agency's broader strategy to detect and deter substance abuse. The NDLEA reaffirmed its dual commitment to both strict enforcement and holistic rehabilitation efforts in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse. This comprehensive approach aims to not only remove drug distributors from the streets but also to support recovery for those affected by addiction in Rivers State.