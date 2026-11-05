NDLEA says South Africans lead drug cartels in Nigeria, three arrested

The NDLEA says South African nationals are increasingly involved in international drug trafficking through Nigeria, with three arrested in recent operations involving heroin, cocaine and synthetic cannabis.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has raised concerns over the increasing involvement of South African nationals in international drug trafficking, disclosing that three citizens of that country were arrested in recent operations involving large quantities of illicit substances.

The agency said the suspects were arrested in separate operations, with operatives recovering heroin, cocaine and synthetic cannabis, popularly known as Loud. Assistant Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Francis Okogun, disclosed this on Thursday during a joint security briefing in Abuja. He represented the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, at the joint media briefing of Defence, security and intelligence agencies at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja.

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Foreign Nationals Facilitating Drug Movements

The NDLEA spokesman said the arrests had attracted attention because of the negative impression they could create about Nigeria internationally, particularly amid concerns over the activities of foreign nationals. He said investigations showed that some foreign nationals were increasingly facilitating the movement of illicit substances through Nigeria to other countries, while others were involved in bringing drugs into the country.

Okogun said, "On the arrest of South African nationals in connection with drug trafficking, it is important to clarify that the issue has attracted attention because of the negative impression it could create about Nigeria internationally.

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" "Our findings indicate that some foreign nationals are increasingly becoming involved in facilitating the movement of illicit drugs through Nigeria to other parts of the world. Some are also involved in bringing such substances into the country. For the period under review, three individuals were arrested.

Suspects Linked To International Cartels

" He said the quantities and variety of drugs recovered from the suspects suggested possible links to international drug trafficking networks. "What makes these arrests particularly significant is the large quantities of drugs recovered, including heroin, cocaine and synthetic cannabis popularly known as Loud. These individuals are suspected of working on behalf of international drug cartels," Okogun added.

He said the agency had commenced further investigations to establish the destinations of the seized substances and identify the cartels sponsoring the operations. The NDLEA official explained that investigations into international drug trafficking were often complicated by the reluctance of suspects to disclose information about their sponsors and the final destinations of consignments.

"As you know, drug traffickers rarely volunteer information about their sponsors or the final destinations of their consignments. We are therefore conducting painstaking investigations to establish the actual destinations of the drugs and identify the cartels responsible for the shipments," he said. In October 2026, NDLEA operatives arrested a South African woman, Gebashe Sithandiwe Jessie, at the Port Harcourt International Airport over the alleged importation of 32.74 kilograms of synthetic cannabis, popularly known as Thai Loud.

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Specific Arrests At Port Harcourt And Abuja Airports

The substance was concealed in her luggage, according to the agency. Earlier, on July 6, 2026, the agency arrested another South African national, 38-year-old Will Jessica Ann, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. She was allegedly found with 5.75 kilograms of heroin concealed in 14 large blocks inside her luggage. The suspect was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight QR 1433 from Doha to Abuja.

She initially denied travelling with check-in bags, but after operatives established that the two bags containing the drugs had tags which tallied with the claim tags attached to her passport, she recounted and admitted ownership of the bags. She said she forgot she checked in the two bags, according to the agency.

The NDLEA said the suspects are believed to be working on behalf of international drug cartels, adding that investigations are ongoing to uncover the full network behind the shipments and their final destinations.