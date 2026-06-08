NDLEA Seizes Massive Drug Stash Hidden in Building‑Materials Truck and Conducts Nationwide Raids

The NDLEA uncovered over 300,000 tramadol capsules and other narcotics hidden in a delivery truck, arrested suspects ranging from a 22‑year‑old driver to a 75‑year‑old dealer, and carried out simultaneous raids across several states, while expanding its school‑based anti‑drug campaign.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced a major seizure of illicit drugs concealed in a truck that was ostensibly transporting building materials from Onitsha in Anambra State to Jalingo in Taraba State.

Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives from the Taraba Command halted the vehicle at the Nukkai Timber Shade in Jalingo and conducted a thorough inspection. Beneath the pallets of cement and timber the agents discovered an enormous cache of narcotics, including 320,840 capsules of tramadol, 600 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 4,500 tablets of rohypnol and 299 bottles of codeine‑based cough syrup. The driver, a 22‑year‑old man identified as Buhari Abdullahi, was taken into custody on the spot.

The operation underscores the agency's growing capacity to uncover sophisticated smuggling methods that hide drugs within legitimate commercial shipments. The crackdown extended beyond the northern region, with coordinated raids carried out in several other states. In Ebonyi State, a 75‑year‑old resident named Okebe Samuel was arrested at Okposi after investigators found 300 grams of skunk-a potent form of marijuana-packed in retail sachets for local youth.

In Imo State, officers stormed a drug enclave in Umulolo, Orlu, seizing eight kilograms of skunk and apprehending a 32‑year‑old female suspect, Chioma Okeke. Edo State saw the detention of four traffickers, three of them women, during simultaneous raids in Benin City on 2 June 2026.

Among those arrested were Chioma Igba, 24, and Precious Ozomah, 22, who were found with 176 grams of skunk, 65 grams of Loud and five grams of methamphetamine; Anita Abraham, 21, who possessed 95 grams of Scottish Loud and 329 grams of regular Loud; and Henry Okey, 43, who was linked to assorted psychotropic substances. Further seizures were reported in Kano, where 19‑year‑old Saifullahi Lawan was caught with 38 kilograms of skunk divided into 40 blocks, and in Gombe, where 28‑year‑old Ugwu Ifebuchi was intercepted with 15,000 capsules of tramadol near Dantiti Plaza.

In addition to the interdictions, the NDLEA highlighted its ongoing War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaign, which continues to target schools across Oyo, Lagos, Anambra and Kano states. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) praised the concerted efforts of officers and command units, emphasizing that the agency remains steadfast in dismantling drug supply chains regardless of the traffickers' age, gender or concealment tactics.

The statement reaffirmed NDLEA's commitment to protecting communities from the scourge of narcotics while reinforcing public awareness initiatives aimed at curbing demand among young Nigerians. These coordinated actions illustrate a multi‑pronged strategy that blends aggressive law‑enforcement operations with community education to combat drug trafficking nationwide





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Drug Trafficking NDLEA Operations Nigerian Law Enforcement Drug Seizure Anti‑Drug Campaign

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