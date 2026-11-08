NDLEA Seizes Cocaine And Tapentadol At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency intercepted 1.15kg of cocaine and 526kg of Tapentadol at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in a major enforcement operation.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has executed a series of high-profile drug seizures at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, intercepting significant quantities of cocaine, synthetic cannabis, and opioids. The operations, conducted by agency operatives in collaboration with aviation security personnel, targeted multiple smuggling routes and resulted in the arrest of several suspects involved in transnational and domestic drug trafficking.

Ugandan Woman Arrested With Cocaine

A 34-year-old Ugandan woman was detained on October 29 after attempting to smuggle 1.15 kilogrammes of cocaine to Uganda. The suspect was intercepted at the screening point of Terminal 2 during a joint passenger screening operation. A thorough search revealed 87 wraps of cocaine strapped around her pelvic region and concealed beneath two layers of underwear.

Also read VIDEO: NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in imported furniture, women’s headgear

The suspect stated that she arrived in Nigeria on October 29 with members of her church for a prayer session at The Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun, Lagos. She allegedly remained in the country after her delegation returned to Uganda to collect the drug on behalf of a friend residing in Nigeria. Investigators noted that she claimed a contact in Nigeria arranged her transportation to a hotel where she received the consignment.

Massive Tapentadol And Loud Cannabis Seizures

In a separate operation on Friday, November 6, NDLEA operatives intercepted 750,000 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg weighing 526 kilogrammes. The drugs were valued at N900 million and arrived from Ahmedabad, India, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on November 3. The consignment was falsely declared as Paracetamol Tablets 500mg.

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The Tapentadol was concealed in 10 of the 11 cartons packed inside two wooden structures, with paracetamol tablets placed in the remaining carton to serve as a cover. Additionally, operatives intercepted 32 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 16.15 kilogrammes. These parcels were hidden inside two wooden sofas in a consolidated cargo from Houston, Texas, United States, leading to the arrest of two suspects during the initial interception.

Synthetic Cannabis And Chemical Interdiction

NDLEA operatives also uncovered a syndicate allegedly importing chemicals used in the production of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, from the United Kingdom. Nine parcels concealed in cartons of snacks were intercepted in a consolidated cargo aboard an Air Peace flight on October 23. Forensic analysis confirmed that seven of these parcels contained chemicals, while two contained 1.20 kilogrammes of cannabis.

A subsequent search of additional cartons led to the recovery of 3.30 kilogrammes of substances concealed in detergent packs and 16.25 kilogrammes of mostly liquid chemicals in plastic bottles. These seizures brought the total recovery from the operation to 1.20 kilogrammes of cannabis and 28.65 kilogrammes of chemicals used in producing synthetic cannabis. This complex operation highlights the evolving methods used by trafficking networks to evade detection.

Regional And Domestic Enforcement Actions

Beyond the airport, the agency conducted extensive operations across multiple states. At courier companies in Lagos, operatives intercepted 46 blocks of cannabis weighing 22.2 kilogrammes on November 3, packaged in two cartons for shipment to the United Kingdom. In Ondo State, operatives recovered 148 bags of cannabis weighing 1,818 kilogrammes during a raid on Odofin Road, Uso, on November 6. Officers also raided a cannabis farm in Board Forest, destroying a one-hectare plantation and recovering 242 kilogrammes of cannabis.

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In Edo State, a Volkswagen Golf saloon car was intercepted loaded with 19 bags of cannabis weighing 201 kilogrammes along the Auchi-Ibillo Road in Akoko Edo Local Government Area. Three other suspects were arrested during a raid on a drug joint along Ihama Road, GRA, Benin City. In Taraba State, three suspects were arrested with 283 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 226.255 kilogrammes during stop-and-search operations at the agency's checkpoint in Lankaviri, Yorro Local Government Area.