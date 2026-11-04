NDLEA Chairman Marwa Seeks Traditional Rulers Support Against Drug Abuse in Nigeria

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa has called on traditional rulers to support the fight against drug abuse, citing over 15 million Nigerians abusing drugs, three times the global average. He spoke during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin in Benin City.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd. ), has called on traditional rulers across Nigeria to take a more active role in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug cultivation.

Marwa made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II (CFR), in Benin City, Edo State. During the visit, Marwa presented a plaque to the Oba of Benin. He said he was in Edo State on an assessment visit to the agency's state command and to address the Regimental Sergeant Majors Convention of the Nigerian Army.

Also read NDLEA Chairman Seeks Traditional Rulers' Support in Fight Against Drug Abuse

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Marwa described drug abuse as one of the major scourges bedevilling the country. He said more than 15 million Nigerians are abusing drugs, a figure he described as three times the global average, warning that the scale of the problem required a collective response. He stressed that a whole-of-society approach was needed, involving traditional institutions, churches, civil society organisations, government and the media. He said all hands must be on deck, but most importantly, the traditional institution.

Marwa commended the Oba of Benin for his contributions to drug control and efforts to address other social challenges, while seeking his continued support for the agency's initiatives. He also acknowledged the support the Oba had been giving in the fight against drug abuse. Marwa disclosed that the NDLEA had introduced a new pillar in drug control, which involves engaging communities involved in cannabis cultivation.

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He said out of the 16 million kilograms of assorted illicit substances seized in the last six years, 75 per cent is cannabis because it is cultivated in Nigeria, and Edo State is one of the cultivating states. He explained that the agency introduced alternative development as a strategic pillar, appealing and persuading cannabis growers to desist from cannabis cultivation and plant cassava, yam, corn and other food crops.

Nigeria Introduces Alternative Crop Development Strategy

He said the farmers themselves had confided in the agency that they are grateful for the initiative because even though there is more money in cannabis, cultivating food crops will give them peace of mind. Marwa described the initiative as a new strategy and said Nigeria is the first country to use it in Africa.

He noted that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has welcomed it, and the Federal Government of Nigeria has welcomed it as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda for illicit croppers to move away from crime to licit businesses. He explained that although cannabis cultivation was more financially attractive to farmers, many had welcomed the alternative development initiative because it offered them an opportunity to earn a living without the fear of arrest or prosecution.

He said they will have peace of mind when they cultivate legitimate crops. In his response, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, commended the NDLEA for its fight against illicit drugs and promised to personally submit his suggestions on the fight against drug abuse to the chairman. He said he must commend the NDLEA for their efforts to rid society of illicit drugs and that he will personally hand over his suggestions to the chairman.

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The visit was part of Marwa's activities in Benin City, which also included assessing the NDLEA's Edo State command and addressing the Regimental Sergeant Majors Convention of the Nigerian Army. The NDLEA continues to seek support from traditional institutions and other stakeholders to tackle drug abuse and illicit cultivation across the country.