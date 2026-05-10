NDLEA Nabs Drug Traffickers in Pan-Nigeria Crackdown, Seizes N5.8 Billion Worth of Loud

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested several drug traffickers in coordinated operations across Nigeria, seizing large quantities of cannabis and other illicit substances, with a total street value exceeding N5.8 billion. The arrests include a 60-year-old man from Anambra and a raid on a luxury Lekki mansion housing massive stashes of Loud cannabis.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA , announced the successful arrest of several suspects in coordinated operations across Anambra , Kwara , Lagos, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

Among those apprehended was 60-year-old Romanus Nwabara, who was found in Akpaka Forest, Onitsha, Anambra State, with 250 grams of skunk packaged in retail sachets. The operation, which followed credible intelligence, was executed on Wednesday. Further arrests included a 25-year-old man identified as PWD Amos Kenneth, who was caught with substances such as Tramadol, Diazepam, Exol 5, and additional quantities of skunk during a separate raid in the Ogbunike area on Thursday.

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a commercial vehicle on Bode Saadu road, leading to the discovery of 6.3 kilograms of skunk concealed in a brown school bag. The passenger, a person with disabilities named Usman Salisu, was immediately taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a high-profile raid conducted by a Special Operations Unit in Lagos uncovered a luxury lodge at 36 African Lane, Lekki Phase 1, used as a stash house for the illicit substance Loud, a potent strain of cannabis. The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,326 kilograms of Loud, valued at over N5.8 billion.

Additionally, the raid led to the confiscation of two Mercedes Benz buses and thousands of designer sachets used for retail distribution. The NDLEA also reported that 129 kilograms of skunk were recovered from Emmanuel Osita Okeke, 38, in NyanyaKar, Nasarawa State, while another operation along the Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State resulted in the interception of 76 jumbo bags containing 766 kilograms of skunk and the arrest of three suspects.

In a separate development, NDLEA operatives conducted a raid on a makeshift skuchies production facility in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos, where two suspects, Bose Jamiu and Gbenga Gege, were caught in the act of manufacturing a drug cocktail by mixing cannabis with other illicit substances. The operation resulted in the seizure of 270 liters of skuchies and 106 grams of Tramadol. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen.

Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the efforts of the officers and outlined the agency's commitment to reducing drug supply while continuing its War Against Drugs and Abuses, WADA, awareness campaigns across the nation





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