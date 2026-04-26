NDLEA Intercepts Captagon, Massive Drug Hauls in Nationwide Raids

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized significant quantities of Captagon, cocaine, tramadol, cannabis, and other illicit drugs in multiple states across Nigeria, arresting numerous suspects and disrupting drug trafficking networks. The operations highlight the agency's commitment to combating drug abuse and its associated security threats.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) has reported a series of significant drug interceptions across multiple states in Nigeria, demonstrating a sustained effort to combat illicit drug trafficking and its associated threats.

These operations, conducted between April 21st and April 25th, 2026, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of various illicit substances, including Captagon, tramadol, cocaine, cannabis, skunk, and pharmaceutical opioids, alongside the arrest of numerous suspects. The NDLEA’s proactive approach highlights the growing concern over the influx of dangerous drugs into the country and the agency’s commitment to safeguarding public health and national security.

The most notable seizure involved the interception of Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine-based stimulant, in Kwara State. This drug, prevalent in the Middle East, is known for its potent effects, inducing prolonged wakefulness, euphoria, and a reduction in fear. Authorities are particularly concerned about Captagon due to its frequent association with criminal networks and insurgent groups, making its seizure a critical blow to potential destabilizing forces.

The Kwara State operation, which occurred on April 21st along Bode Saadu Road, led to the recovery of 10 packs of Captagon containing 10,000 pills, along with nine packets of Tapentadol 250mg from a passenger, Nasiru Mu’azu, 33, traveling in a trailer. This interception followed an earlier successful bust at the Apapa seaport in Lagos, indicating a coordinated effort to disrupt drug supply chains.

Further bolstering these efforts, another trailer was intercepted at the same patrol point on April 24th, yielding a massive haul of 155,900 capsules of tramadol, 6,000 ampoules of tramadol injection, 3,000 tablets of co-codamol, and 9,000 tablets of bromazepam, all cleverly concealed within a false compartment. Aminu Isah, 24, was apprehended in connection with this seizure. These operations underscore the NDLEA’s effectiveness in targeting major drug trafficking routes and preventing the widespread distribution of harmful substances.

Beyond Kwara State, the NDLEA’s operations extended to Oyo, Edo, Lagos, Bauchi, Ekiti, Cross River, and Niger States, demonstrating a nationwide crackdown on drug-related offenses. In Oyo State, Eze Prince Emeka, 33, was found to have ingested 45 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.043 kilograms, which he subsequently excreted over three sessions. Investigations revealed his intention to transport the cocaine to Europe via trans-Saharan routes, utilizing Algeria as a transit point after an initial delivery in Sokoto.

In Edo State, a truck carrying 1,196,000 pills of pharmaceutical opioids was intercepted along the Benin/Lagos expressway, leading to the arrest of Osagie Igbinibo, 43, and Omijie Malik, 44. The consignment was destined for Onitsha, Anambra State.

Other significant seizures included 810 kilograms of cannabis in Lagos (suspect Rasheed Ibuowo, 40), 288 blocks of skunk weighing 154.5kg in Bauchi State (suspect Muktar Bello, 35), 466.8kg of skunk recovered from a residence in Ekiti State, and the destruction of 20,000kg of cannabis cultivated on farmland in Cross River State. Notably, in Niger State, authorities seized 394 components suspected to be for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Mohammed Aliyu, 26, who has been transferred to relevant security agencies.

These diverse seizures highlight the broad spectrum of illicit activities the NDLEA is actively combating. The NDLEA Chairman, Mohamed Buba Marwa, has lauded the dedication of the officers involved and emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to preventing the spread of Captagon and other dangerous drugs, recognizing their potential to fuel violence and insecurity. The agency’s continued vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in safeguarding the nation from the devastating consequences of drug trafficking





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NDLEA Drug Trafficking Captagon Tramadol Cocaine Drug Seizure

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