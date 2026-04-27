NDLEA Intercepts 740kg of Illicit Drugs, Arrests Two Suspects in Edo State

Edo State NDLEA operatives have seized 740.02 kilograms of illicit drugs, including large quantities of tramadol, diazepam, and Rohypnol, during a routine patrol on the Benin-Lagos Expressway. Two suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) in Edo State has achieved a significant operational breakthrough, intercepting a massive consignment of illicit drugs weighing 740.02 kilograms and apprehending two individuals suspected of involvement in the trafficking operation.

The announcement was made by Mitchell Ofoyeju, the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, during a press briefing held in Benin City on Monday, April 27, 2026. This seizure represents a substantial effort in the agency’s ongoing campaign to curtail the proliferation of dangerous substances and safeguard public health. The intercepted drugs, primarily controlled pharmaceutical products including various formulations of tramadol, were discovered during a routine motorised patrol conducted by NDLEA personnel along the bustling Benin-Lagos Expressway.

The operation highlights the agency’s proactive approach to combating drug trafficking routes and disrupting the supply chain of illicit substances. The two suspects currently in custody, identified as Osagie Igbinibo, aged 43, and Omijie Malik, aged 44, are undergoing thorough investigation. Commander Ofoyeju confirmed that they will be formally charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

The interception occurred on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and involved a Mercedes-Benz truck deceptively branded with the insignia of the Nigeria Labour Congress, registered with the plate number Federal Capital Territory NLC 146 FC. A detailed inspection of the vehicle revealed a staggering quantity of psychotropic substances intended for transport from Lagos to Onitsha, Anambra State. The total weight of the seized controlled substances reached an alarming 748.02 kilograms, comprising a diverse range of pharmaceutical drugs.

Specifically, the haul included 23 cartons of tramadol 100mg containing 440,000 capsules (264 kg), 40 cartons of tramadol 50mg with 600,000 capsules (180 kg), 7 cartons of Rohypnol consisting of 84,000 tablets (25.2 kg), 19 cartons of diazepam injection totaling 76,000 ampoules (242.82 kg), and 6 cartons of bromazepam containing 72,000 tablets (36 kg). This comprehensive seizure underscores the scale of the illicit drug trade and the NDLEA’s commitment to dismantling trafficking networks.

Commander Ofoyeju emphasized that this successful operation is a direct result of the directive issued by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), to prioritize proactive measures in preventing the inter-state trafficking of drugs across the nation. He expressed deep concern regarding the potential consequences of such large-scale drug shipments on communities, particularly the devastating impact of potent opioids like tramadol on vulnerable youth populations.

The widespread availability of these substances is directly linked to addiction, a surge in health emergencies, and tragically, preventable fatalities. The NDLEA remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking, sending a clear message to traffickers that they will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice. The agency actively encourages public participation in the fight against drug trafficking, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities related to drug usage or distribution.

Commander Ofoyeju reiterated the NDLEA’s commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders, including community leaders, families, and concerned individuals, to create a safer and healthier society free from the scourge of drug abuse. The agency’s dedication to intelligence gathering, strategic patrols, and effective enforcement will continue to be crucial in disrupting drug trafficking networks and protecting the well-being of the Nigerian populace





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NDLEA Drug Trafficking Illicit Drugs Tramadol Edo State Arrest

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