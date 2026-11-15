NDLEA seizes 25.05kg meth in breakfast cereal at Lagos airport, arrests American basketball player

NDLEA operatives intercepted 25.05kg of methamphetamine hidden in breakfast cereal packs from South Africa and arrested an American basketball player with 33.95kg of Loud cannabis from Thailand, among other nationwide operations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency intercepted 25.05 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in packs of assorted breakfast cereals imported from South Africa at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

NDLEA Busts Firearms Factory And Arrests Basketball Player

The agency also arrested a 28-year-old American professional basketball player over a 33.95kg shipment of Loud cannabis from Thailand and busted an illegal firearms factory in Kaduna State. The methamphetamine suspect, who has lived in South Africa for more than 24 years, was arrested on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the arrival hall of Terminal II of the Lagos airport upon his return from South Africa.

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A thorough search of his two travelling boxes led to the recovery of twenty-five parcels of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 25.05kg. The parcels had been carefully concealed inside packs of assorted breakfast cereals and cereal-based food products in a bid to beat security screening. The 56-year-old suspect holds both Nigerian and South African passports.

During a preliminary interview, he confessed that he adopted the name Omokan Isaac Babatope after using forged documents to gain entry into South Africa and had continued to use that identity ever since. His real name is Chinedu Onwude. He further stated that he was contracted by a South Africa-based man, Obiora Okoye, to deliver the illicit consignment in Nigeria for a fee of twenty thousand South African rand (R20,000).

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The statement was issued on Sunday by the agency Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi. In a separate operation at the airport on the same day, NDLEA operatives intercepted Greene Da'monte Khiree, a 28-year-old American citizen who arrived in Lagos aboard an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand via Dubai. The suspect, who was placed under discreet surveillance upon arrival, was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage.

American Basketball Player Caught With Large Cannabis Shipment

He was promptly apprehended at the airport car park. A search of the two abandoned bags, both bearing his name tag, revealed sixteen parcels of Loud in each, totalling thirty-two parcels with a combined weight of 33.95 kilograms. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags.

The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who claimed he has lived in Thailand since October 2025 where he plays professional basketball, said he came to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career. A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity.

In Lagos, operatives arrested a 33-year-old man, Taiwo Adebayo Aderoju, in an intelligence-led operation at Ebute Metta on November 10, with 119.71kg of cannabis sativa recovered from him. Another operation in the Ajah area on November 14 led to the recovery of 78.8kg of cannabis, 2.5 litres of skuchies, 6.8 litres of codeine syrup, 23 grammes of Rohypnol, 478 grammes of tramadol, 10.6kg of nitrous oxide and 714 grammes of pregabalin from a silver Toyota Sienna abandoned by a suspect who fled on sighting the operatives.

In Kaduna State, NDLEA operatives raided Sabon Garin Kangin on Monday, November 9, where they busted a factory used for the local fabrication of firearms and arrested a 45-year-old man, Sagiru Musa. Items recovered from the factory include seventeen locally made Dane guns, two pistols, twenty-five Dane gun pipes and other materials used in manufacturing firearms. Further operations in Kaduna led to the recovery of 3,840 tramadol tablets and 499.3kg of cannabis from different suspects.

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Also on Friday, November 13, officers on patrol at Jere along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway intercepted a 31-year-old woman, Tabara Dauda, conveying 196 AK-47 live rounds of ammunition and N675,000 cash. The NDLEA also reported drug seizures and arrests in Ondo, Delta, Edo and Osun states, including the recovery of 560kg of cannabis in Ondo and 255.67kg in Delta.

Chairman Praises Operatives For Vigilance And Professionalism

In Edo, operatives arrested a 39-year-old woman, Blessing Chukwudi, at Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, with 14kg of Loud, 65 grammes of Colorado and 73 grammes of methamphetamine. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd. ), lauded the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

He noted that the interception of methamphetamine concealed in breakfast cereals shows that no concealment method, however ingenious, can beat the resolve of the agency operatives. He also said the discovery of the illegal firearms factory in Kaduna underscored the link between illicit drugs and violent crime, urging officers to sustain efforts to reduce drug supply and demand.

With the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities in the past week. These included WADA enlightenment lectures to students and staff of Poko Community Primary School in Poka, Epe, Lagos; Community Grammar School, Eyinni, Ibadan, Oyo State; and Iganmode Grammar School, Ota, Ogun State, among others.