NDLEA seizes 25.05kg meth in cereal packs, arrests American basketball player over 33.95kg Loud

The NDLEA intercepted 25.05kg of methamphetamine hidden in breakfast cereal packs from South Africa at Lagos airport and arrested an American basketball player over a 33.95kg shipment of Loud from Thailand.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has intercepted 25.05 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in packs of assorted breakfast cereals imported from South Africa through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect, identified as Chinedu Onwude but using the name Omokan Isaac Babatope, was arrested on November 11 at the arrival hall of Terminal II of the Lagos airport after returning from South Africa. The 56-year-old had lived in South Africa for more than two decades using a stolen identity.

Also read NDLEA arrests US basketball player with 33.95kg cannabis in Lagos

Methamphetamine Found in Cereal Packs

A thorough search of his two travelling boxes led to the recovery of twenty-five parcels of a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 25.05kg. The parcels had been carefully concealed inside packs of assorted breakfast cereals and cereal-based food products in a bid to beat security screening. The 56-year-old suspect holds both Nigerian and South African passports and has been resident in South Africa for over 24 years.

During a preliminary interview, he confessed that he adopted the name Omokan Isaac Babatope after using forged documents to gain entry into South Africa and had continued to use that identity ever since. He further stated that he was contracted by a South Africa-based man, Obiora Okoye, to deliver the illicit consignment in Nigeria for a fee of Twenty Thousand South African Rands (R20,000).

Advertisement

In a separate operation at the same airport, the agency arrested an American professional basketball player over a 33.95kg shipment of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, imported from Thailand. Operatives intercepted a 28-year-old American citizen, Greene Da'monte Khiree, who arrived in Lagos aboard an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand via Dubai. The suspect, who was placed under discreet surveillance upon arrival, was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to leave the airport with only his carry-on luggage.

Basketball Player Arrested for Cannabis

He was promptly arrested at the airport car park. A search of the abandoned bags, both bearing his name tag, revealed 16 parcels of Loud in each, bringing the total to 32 parcels weighing 33.95kg. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags. The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, United States, said he had lived in Thailand since October 2025, where he played professional basketball.

He claimed he came to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career. A forensic examination of his mobile phone, however, revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking operation. In Lagos, NDLEA said its operatives arrested a 33-year-old man, Taiwo Adebayo Aderoju, during an intelligence-led operation at Ebute Metta, where 119.71kg of cannabis was recovered from him.

The agency also disclosed that a joint operation in the Ajah area of the state on November 14 led to the recovery of 78.8kg of cannabis, 2.5 litres of skuchies, 6.8 litres of codeine syrup, 23g of Rohypnol, 478g of tramadol, 10.6kg of nitrous oxide and 714g of pregabalin from a silver Toyota Sienna. The vehicle had been abandoned by a suspect who fled after sighting the operatives.

Advertisement

NDLEA Raids Across Multiple States

Meanwhile, NDLEA said it had arrested several suspects and recovered illicit drugs, firearms and ammunition in operations across Kaduna, Ondo, Delta, Osun and Edo states. In Kaduna, operatives raided a locally fabricated firearms factory at Sabon Garin Kangin, where they arrested 45-year-old Sagiru Musa and recovered 17 Dane guns, two pistols, 25 gun pipes and other materials. At Jere, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, operatives intercepted 31-year-old Tabara Dauda with 196 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and N675,000.

The agency also seized 499.3kg of cannabis from two suspects in Gonin-Gora and arrested another suspect with 3,840 tramadol tablets. In Ondo State, operatives recovered 50 bags of cannabis weighing 560kg and seized another 122kg during a farm raid in Ipele forest. Delta operatives recovered 255.67kg of cannabis from a woman in Agbor and arrested another suspect with cannabis, codeine, tramadol and Molly.

In Osun, two suspects were arrested with 86kg of cannabis, while another was apprehended with 49kg of cannabis. Operatives also discovered a farm containing an estimated 2,137.5kg of the substance.