NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms in Cross River State, Seizes Large Quantities of Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed eight and six-hectare cannabis farms in Uyanga and Uwet communities of Akamkpa Local Government Area, Cross River State, recovering over 300kg of processed and unprocessed cannabis. The operations were conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) in Cross River State , Nigeria, has significantly disrupted illicit drug production with the destruction of extensive cannabis farms.

A recent operation targeted an eight-hectare Cannabis Sativa farm located in the Uyanga community of Akamkpa Local Government Area. This action followed closely on the heels of a similar operation in Uwet, another community within the same local government area, where a six-hectare farm was dismantled. The combined impact of these two operations represents a substantial blow to illegal drug cultivation in the region.

During the raid in Uyanga, NDLEA operatives, working in conjunction with soldiers from the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, not only destroyed the mature cannabis plants but also recovered 170 kilograms of cannabis that was in the process of being processed for distribution. The Uwet operation yielded even larger quantities, with a total of 15 tons of cannabis destroyed alongside the recovery of 119 kilograms of processed cannabis.

These seizures highlight the scale of the illicit drug trade that the NDLEA is actively combating. The NDLEA’s sustained efforts are a direct result of the leadership and strategic direction provided by Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier-general, who heads the agency. Under his guidance, the NDLEA has reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its core mandate: to rid Nigerian streets of illicit drugs and reduce the harm associated with drug abuse and trafficking.

The agency’s approach involves not only the suppression of drug supply through farm destruction and seizures but also focuses on rehabilitation and preventative measures aimed at reducing demand. The collaboration with the Nigerian Army, as demonstrated in these operations, underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling complex security challenges like drug trafficking. The successful execution of these operations in remote communities like Uyanga and Uwet demonstrates the NDLEA’s reach and determination to dismantle drug networks operating throughout the country.

The agency’s proactive stance is crucial in safeguarding public health and security, as illicit drugs are often linked to various forms of crime and social instability. The destruction of these large-scale cannabis farms sends a clear message to those involved in the illicit drug trade that their activities will not be tolerated. The NDLEA’s spokesperson, Sebastian Lebo, confirmed these details in a statement released in Calabar, the state capital, emphasizing the agency’s unwavering dedication to its mission.

The consistent targeting of cannabis farms in Akamkpa Local Government Area suggests that this region may be a significant hub for illicit cannabis cultivation. This necessitates continued vigilance and sustained enforcement efforts to prevent the re-establishment of these farms and to apprehend those responsible for their operation. The recovered cannabis, both processed and unprocessed, will be subjected to further investigation and ultimately destroyed in accordance with NDLEA protocols.

The agency’s commitment extends beyond immediate seizures and destruction; it also involves intelligence gathering and analysis to identify and disrupt the entire supply chain, from cultivation to distribution. The NDLEA’s work is vital for creating a safer and healthier society for all Nigerians, and these recent operations represent a significant step forward in achieving that goal. The agency’s continued success relies on the support of the government, law enforcement partners, and the public





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NDLEA Cannabis Drug Seizure Cross River State Akamkpa

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