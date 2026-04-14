NDLEA Calls for Strict Imprisonment Over Fines for Drug Traffickers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) advocates for stricter imprisonment terms for drug offenders, expressing concern over the ineffectiveness of fines as a deterrent. The agency highlights the rise in drug abuse and the need for a more robust approach to combating the illicit drug trade. This includes outreach programs and the implementation of restorative justice principles.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) has voiced its dissatisfaction with the prevalent practice of imposing fines as an alternative to imprisonment for drug traffickers and their accomplices within Nigeria. The agency advocates for stricter imprisonment terms, believing this approach will serve as a more potent deterrent against involvement in drug-related crimes. The NDLEA has observed that the option of fines has not effectively curtailed the activities of drug traffickers, contributing to the escalation of illicit substance abuse throughout the country. Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chairman of the NDLEA , articulated this stance on Tuesday in Abuja, urging the Chief Judge and judges of the Federal High Court to consider imposing strict imprisonment sentences on drug offenders who do not warrant leniency. He made these remarks during the unveiling of the National Minimum Standards on the Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of the 36 states.

Marwa highlighted the alarming statistic that Nigeria currently has over 10 million cannabis users, a situation he described as deeply concerning. He further revealed that over the past five years, the agency has seized approximately 15 million kilograms of various illicit substances, with cannabis accounting for 70 to 75 percent of this total. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the NDLEA, under Marwa's leadership, has proactively engaged with cannabis growers, particularly in Ondo State. The agency's outreach efforts aim to educate farmers about the detrimental consequences of cultivating cannabis and to encourage them to transition to the cultivation of legitimate food and cash crops, thereby improving their livelihoods and promoting stability.

Marwa expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of these initiatives, noting that numerous farmers are now opting to cease cannabis cultivation. This shift, he emphasized, not only provides these farmers with sustainable sources of income but also alleviates their anxieties related to potential arrest and prosecution by the NDLEA. He extended his gratitude to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, for their prompt responsiveness to matters raised by the NDLEA.

In a related development, Mrs. Leticia Ayoola Daniels, the Director of Administration of Criminal Justice Reform and Development at the Federal Ministry of Justice, delivered a welcome address, emphasizing that the occasion signified the culmination of years of diligent and collaborative efforts to strengthen the Administration of Criminal Justice System in Nigeria. This has been achieved through the institutionalization of Restorative Justice as a viable and effective supplement to conventional justice processes. She stated that the National Minimum Standards (2025) establishes the operational benchmarks necessary for institutionalizing Restorative Justice in Nigeria, ensuring its implementation aligns with global best practices while remaining sensitive to local realities.

Furthermore, she explained that the Harmonized Restorative Justice Training Curriculum and Manual (2025) provides a comprehensive framework for training facilitators. This is designed to ensure consistency in practice and promote professionalism in the delivery of Restorative Justice processes across all jurisdictions. The NDLEA's commitment to harsher penalties reflects a broader strategy to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in Nigeria, focusing on prevention, enforcement, and the rehabilitation of offenders.





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