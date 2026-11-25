The NDLEA dismantled an industrial methamphetamine facility in Enugu State, arresting a Nigerian drug lord and five Mexican specialists in a major anti-narcotics operation.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has delivered a significant blow to international drug trafficking networks by dismantling a large-scale methamphetamine manufacturing facility in Enugu State. This operation resulted in the arrest of a prominent Nigerian drug baron and five Mexican nationals who were recruited to oversee the production of the controlled substance.

Scale of Narcotics Seizure and Arrests

Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa (retd.), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, announced the details of this breakthrough at a press conference held at the agency's national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. The operation successfully recovered one thousand five hundred and twelve kilograms of methamphetamine, which carries an estimated street value of three hundred and three point nine billion Naira. Investigators also seized six point six eight tonnes of precursor chemicals and heavy industrial equipment essential for illicit drug production.

Also read NDLEA Busts Major Meth Lab in Enugu Arresting Drug Baron Ezeike

The primary suspect identified is Chuks Enoch Ezeike, a sixty-three-year-old Nigerian businessman known as Over Size. He was arrested alongside five Mexican citizens who were allegedly transported into Nigeria to utilize their expertise in industrial-scale methamphetamine synthesis. These foreign nationals were caught with forged travel documents intended to facilitate their entry into the country.

Intelligence Gathering and Surveillance Tactics

Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa described the initiative as one of the most extensive intelligence-led investigations ever conducted by the agency. The probe commenced in April 2026 when the NDLEA Special Operations Unit received credible information linking Chuks Enoch Ezeike to clandestine laboratory networks and international trafficking routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initial intelligence indicated that five Mexican specialists were planning to enter Nigeria to establish a major production hub. The agency first collaborated with the Nigeria Immigration Service to intercept their arrival in Abuja on August 28, 2026. However, after the cartel altered their travel plans, operatives allowed the suspects to enter through the Republic of Benin to maintain surveillance and identify the broader network.

The five Mexican nationals subsequently crossed into Nigeria via the Seme Border Post on September 20 and 21, 2026. The NDLEA tracked their movements from Lagos to Enugu, where they were lodged and deployed to an industrial complex located behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited along the Abakaliki Expressway in Emene.

The Hidden Production Facility

The chosen site was designed to operate without raising public suspicion, featuring dedicated living quarters for the foreign specialists to reside in while manufacturing the illicit substance. After weeks of intense monitoring, which included the strategic deployment of drones and continuous intelligence gathering, the NDLEA mobilized over two hundred operatives for the final intervention.

Simultaneous raids were executed on November 11, 2026, targeting both the laboratory and Adig Suites in Enugu. All five Mexican nationals were apprehended at the production site, while Chuks Enoch Ezeike was arrested in Room 106 of the hotel. Subsequent questioning confirmed that Ezeike owned the facility and had personally coordinated the arrival of the Mexican team to produce methamphetamine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chemical Evidence and Network Disruption

Among the substantial quantities of raw materials seized were two thousand eight hundred and thirty-five kilograms of lead acetate, one thousand and fifty kilograms of tartaric acid, and four hundred and fifty kilograms of mandelic acid. Additional confiscated items included one hundred and sixty kilograms of P2P, seventy kilograms of methylamine, four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, and two boilers.

Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa emphasized that these seizures prevented the distribution of vast quantities of methamphetamine that could have devastated Nigerian communities and entered international markets. The investigation uncovered a complex three-layer international network comprising a cartel command in Mexico, a Nigerian coordinator handling finances, and the foreign specialists managing production.

Long-Term Impact on Anti-Drug Operations

This recent operation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing war against illicit drugs. Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa disclosed that the latest bust brings the total number of Mexican methamphetamine specialists arrested in Nigeria to ten within the past four months. These developments highlight the increasing effectiveness of the NDLEA in disrupting organized international crime syndicates attempting to exploit the region for drug manufacturing.

The dismantling of this infrastructure demonstrates the agency's commitment to identifying and neutralizing sophisticated trafficking schemes. By removing both the human element and the industrial capacity required for large-scale production, the NDLEA has significantly reduced the immediate threat of methamphetamine flooding local markets.