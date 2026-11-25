The NDLEA seized 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine worth US$226.8 million from an Enugu factory, arresting financier Chuks Enoch Ezeike and five Mexican specialists.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) successfully dismantled a sophisticated clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting financier Chuks Enoch Ezeike and five Mexican nationals accused of establishing an industrial-grade production facility on Nigerian soil. This high-profile operation resulted in the seizure of 1,512 kilograms of methamphetamine and significant precursor chemicals, marking one of the most significant narcotics busts recorded by the agency in recent years.

Scale of Methamphetamine Seizure in Enugu

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd.), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, announced that authorities recovered a total of 1,512 kilograms of finished and in-production methamphetamine from the clandestine factory complex. The estimated market value of the seized drugs stands at US$226.8 million, which is equivalent to ₦303,913,000,000.00 in local currency. In addition to the illicit substances, officers confiscated 6.68 tons of 20 different types of precursor and essential chemicals required for drug synthesis, along with a comprehensive array of industrial equipment designed for large-scale manufacturing.

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Ezeike's Role as Financier and Logistical Mastermind

The investigation identified 63-year-old Chuks Enoch Ezeike, a businessman holding the traditional title of Ebekuo Dike na Nanka in Anambra State, as the primary architect behind the operation. Ezeike constructed the industrial complex behind the San Savanna Oil Company Limited at Kilometre 1/2 Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu, specifically to house the production facility. The site was fully equipped with living quarters to allow the Mexican experts to reside and work within the same compound, ensuring they remained concealed from public view in the surrounding town.

International Trafficking Route via Colombia and France

NDLEA intelligence revealed that the methamphetamine experts were flown into the region from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, before arriving in the Republic of Benin. Ezeike facilitated this complex logistical chain by procuring forged passports from Argentina, Colombia, and Chile, which he sent via a driver to Cotonou. The Mexican nationals exchanged their genuine travel documents for these fraudulent identities at the border town, allowing them to enter Nigeria under false names and evade detection by initial immigration checks.

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Timeline of Operations from August to September 2026

The NDLEA Special Operations Unit (SOU) began gathering critical intelligence in April 2026, identifying Ezeike as a specialist in establishing clandestine labs with connections to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican national known for large-scale production. On 25th August 2026, the agency intercepted flight itineraries for five Mexican nationals traveling from Mexico to Nigeria. Working with the Nigeria Immigration Service, authorities denied them entry when they landed in Abuja on 28th August 2026 and returned them to Mexico. On that same day, Ezeike traveled to Abuja to meet them, an act confirmed by his bank records showing hotel payments for the rejected visitors.

Second Entry and Final Arrest of Mexican Specialists

Undeterred by the initial repatriation, the network reorganized, and the NDLEA alerted operatives on 19th September 2026 that the five Mexicans had arrived in Cotonou intending to cross into Nigeria through the land border. The agency decided to allow their entry to capture the entire network, including the financier, the factory, and the product. Three suspects, including Gonzalez Numez Lucas, Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, and Lopez Salvador Vasquez Esperanza, crossed via the Seme Border Post on September 20, while the remaining two followed on September 21. Ezeike received them in Lagos and lodged them in a hotel before transporting them to the Enugu complex, where they were eventually apprehended along with the seized drugs and equipment.