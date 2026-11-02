NDLEA and Australian Federal Police sign MoU to combat drug trafficking networks

The NDLEA and AFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja to strengthen cooperation against transnational drug trafficking along the Nigeria-Australia route. The agreement covers intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity building, and controlled delivery.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have formalised their existing cooperation into a structured strategic alliance to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria-Australia corridor.

The agreement was sealed on Monday in Abuja through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the NDLEA national headquarters. A statement from the agency's Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development. The NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen.

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NDLEA Chairman Declares War On Cartels

Mohamed Marwa (retd. ), described the pact as a decisive declaration of war against transnational drug cartels that think they can hide between continents. Marwa expressed strong confidence that combining the AFP's global reach with the operational doggedness of the NDLEA would make the Australia-Nigeria drug route extremely hostile and unprofitable for traffickers. Nigeria is being exploited as a transit and sourcing hub, but no single country can fight this alone, Marwa stated.

He noted that drug trafficking has evolved into a highly sophisticated, organised enterprise, with Nigerian organised crime groups increasingly linked to the Australia-Pacific drug route, particularly regarding methamphetamine and cocaine trade. Under the newly signed agreement, both agencies will collaborate across four critical pillars. These include the exchange of information and intelligence, joint and coordinated operations, professional capacity building, and controlled delivery mechanisms. Marwa highlighted recent operational successes that necessitated the expanded partnership.

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These include the interception of 184.5 kilograms of cocaine meant for export and the dismantling of four methamphetamine laboratories involving Mexican nationals. One of the lab busts yielded seizures valued at over 360 million US dollars. He also referenced the destruction of a Switzerland-based cartel operated by a Nigerian, Simon Amadi, following a year of joint operations involving the US DEA alongside French, Greek, and Swiss authorities. The cartel's assets in Nigeria have also been targeted.

AFP Delegation Heads Calls For Collaboration

Echoing these sentiments, the head of the AFP delegation, Ms Sandra Booth, stressed that combating illicit drugs demands an international, collaborative approach. She commended the NDLEA for tackling the drug menace comprehensively, spanning both prevention and enforcement. Booth described the partnership as a vital force multiplier against an abhorrent trade that fuels violence, gangland wars, and fatalities in Australia.

She noted that organised crime syndicates increasingly rely on a crime as a service model, exploiting vulnerable youth for transit logistics and violent turf wars. Whilst Nigeria is a transit country, we are a destination country and unfortunately for us, people will pay a lot of money for the commodity, Booth said.

It is so absolutely necessary that we work together as a team, that we are forceful, that we are committed, that we show integrity, and we hunt as a pack. And I am very proud that we can now be part of your pack, she added.

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The ceremony was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Leilani Bin-Juda; Deputy High Commissioner, Timothy Milikan; other members of the AFP delegation, Andrea Humphrys and Susan Gray; and senior officials of the NDLEA.