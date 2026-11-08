NDLEA arrests Ugandan woman with 87 cocaine wraps at Lagos airport

A 34-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested at Lagos airport with 87 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.15kg hidden in her pelvic region. The NDLEA also announced other major drug seizures across Nigeria.

A 34-year-old Ugandan woman, Farida Nansubuga, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for allegedly attempting to smuggle 87 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.15 kilogrammes from Nigeria to Uganda.

She was intercepted on November 3, 2026, at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while preparing to board a flight to Uganda. The arrest followed a joint passenger screening exercise involving NDLEA operatives and aviation security personnel. A preliminary body search indicated she had concealed something around her pelvic region.

Also read Ugandan woman arrested at Lagos airport with 1.15 kg of cocaine

Suspect Smuggles Cocaine to Uganda

She was taken to a private search room, where operatives discovered the 87 wraps of cocaine strapped around her waist and held in place beneath two layers of underwear. During interrogation, Nansubuga reportedly said she arrived in Nigeria on October 29 with members of her church for a prayer session at The Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos.

She claimed the other members of her delegation returned to Uganda after the programme, but she stayed behind to collect the drug on behalf of a friend identified only as Joy, who lives in Uganda. According to her account, Joy linked her with a contact in Nigeria who arranged a vehicle to convey her to a hotel on the morning of her scheduled departure.

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There, a man allegedly handed her the cocaine and instructed her to conceal it beneath her clothing to evade airport security. Although no definite payment was agreed, she reportedly expected to receive at least $1,000 after successfully delivering the consignment in Uganda. The NDLEA Chairman, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.

), described the incident as a reminder of how drug cartels exploit religious activities and travel to recruit couriers. He commended the officers involved in the arrest and urged personnel across the agency commands to sustain efforts to tackle drug trafficking and abuse. Marwa said, The case of the Ugandan woman is a sad reminder that drug cartels will stop at nothing, including exploiting faith and religious travel, to recruit couriers for their deadly trade.

Airport Seizes Tramadol Shipment

I urge officers across all commands to sustain the tempo of their supply and demand reduction efforts. In another interception at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on November 6 uncovered 750,000 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg, weighing 526 kilogrammes and valued at N900 million. The consignment arrived from Ahmedabad, India, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on November 3 and had been declared as Paracetamol 500mg tablets. The shipment comprised 11 cartons packed in two wooden structures.

Acting on suspicion that the declaration was false, operatives placed the consignment under surveillance before conducting a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies. The examination revealed that 10 of the 11 cartons contained the opioid tablets, while only the last carton held paracetamol tablets, allegedly used as cover.

In another operation at the airport on November 4, operatives intercepted 32 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, weighing 16.15 kilogrammes, concealed inside two wooden sofas in a consolidated cargo from Houston, Texas, United States. A follow-up operation on November 6 led to the arrest of a 34-year-old Ibadan-based caterer, Adeoye Sarafa Ojo, who arrived to collect the package. He allegedly told investigators he was acting on the instructions of a friend, Taiwo Anuoluwapo Olusegun.

Syndicate Imports Synthetic Cannabis Chemicals

The agency also uncovered a syndicate allegedly importing chemicals used in the production of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, from the United Kingdom. The operation followed the interception of nine parcels of illicit substances concealed in two cartons of snacks labelled Michael Tea Guy. The consignment arrived aboard an Air Peace flight from the UK on October 23. Two parcels contained 1.2 kilogrammes of cannabis, while forensic analysis confirmed the remaining seven contained chemicals used in producing synthetic cannabis.

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A 51-year-old freight agent, Afolabi Abiodun Wale, who came to clear the consignment, was arrested. Two additional cartons addressed to the same recipient subsequently arrived from the UK aboard an Allied Air flight. A sting operation conducted between October 26 and 28 led to the arrest of another 51-year-old suspect, Okwuite Benjamin Ojone, when he attempted to take delivery of the packages.

A search of the cartons uncovered three parcels weighing 3.3 kilogrammes concealed in two packs of detergent and 11 plastic bottles containing mainly liquid substances weighing 16.25 kilogrammes. The total seizure from the operation amounted to 1.2 kilogrammes of cannabis and 28.65 kilogrammes of chemicals suspected to be used in producing synthetic cannabis. At courier companies in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on November 3 intercepted 46 blocks of cannabis weighing 22.2 kilogrammes, packed in two cartons and destined for Australia.

Earlier, on October 30, the agency intercepted 296 tablets of Swinol being shipped from Lagos to Australia. Three separate shipments of tramadol destined for the UK were also intercepted. They comprised 20 capsules from Benin City and 96 capsules from Sapele, Delta State, concealed in vitamin C containers, as well as 600 tablets of Tramadol 225mg from Asaba, hidden inside female headwear.

Major Drug Hauls in Ondo and Ekiti

In another operation in Lagos, operatives on November 6 arrested a 32-year-old suspect, Abubakar Ali, at Marine Beach, Apapa, where they discovered a stockpile of drugs in a small store he had constructed inside the sitting room of his apartment. The recovered substances included 1.06 kilogrammes of Tramadol 250mg, 1.27 kilogrammes of Tramadol 225mg, 400 grammes of pregabalin capsules, 355 grammes of diazepam, 200 millilitres of codeine and 6.07 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Across the South-West, NDLEA operatives recorded major seizures in Ondo and Ekiti states. In Ondo State, officers raided Odofin Road, Uso, on November 6, recovering 148 bags of cannabis weighing 1,818 kilogrammes. Earlier the same day, they raided a cannabis farm in Board Forest, where they destroyed a one-hectare plantation, recovered 242 kilogrammes of the drug and arrested a 36-year-old suspect, Itoro Linus Akpan.