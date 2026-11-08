NDLEA Arrests Ugandan Woman with 87 Wraps of Cocaine at Lagos Airport, Seizes 526kg Tapentadol

The NDLEA arrested Ugandan woman Farida Nansubuga with 87 wraps of cocaine at Lagos airport and seized 526kg of Tapentadol tablets valued at N900 million, among other drug busts across Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) arrested a 34-year-old Ugandan woman, Farida Nansubuga, on Tuesday, November 3, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos for attempting to smuggle 1.15 kilogrammes of cocaine out of Nigeria.

She was intercepted during a joint passenger screening operation involving NDLEA operatives and aviation security personnel at Terminal 2. She was preparing to board a flight to Uganda when she was stopped. A search led to the recovery of 87 wraps of cocaine concealed around her pelvic region and strapped beneath two layers of underwear.

Also read VIDEO: NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in imported furniture, women’s headgear

Church Visit Linked to Drug Conveyance

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said preliminary investigations revealed that Nansubuga arrived in Nigeria on October 29 with members of her church for a prayer and spiritual renewal session at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos. Other members of the delegation later returned to Uganda, but Nansubuga remained in Nigeria to collect the drug consignment on behalf of a friend identified as Joy, who is based in Uganda.

During questioning, Nansubuga allegedly told investigators that Joy connected her with a contact in Nigeria. She said a man at a hotel handed her the cocaine on the morning of her departure and instructed her on how to conceal it. The NDLEA said its investigation is ongoing. The arrest is the latest in a series of cocaine trafficking cases at Nigerian airports, where suspected traffickers have been intercepted using different methods to conceal drugs.

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Diverse Concealment Methods At Airports

In a recent case at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the NDLEA said two Nigerians based in Europe were arrested after allegedly swallowing 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46kg while preparing to travel to Paris. The agency has also reported cases involving cocaine concealed in luggage, footwear, and other items by passengers travelling through Nigerian airports.

The NDLEA said Nansubuga's arrest highlights the continued use of body concealment and other methods by suspected drug traffickers attempting to evade airport security screening. In a separate operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives intercepted 750,000 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg, weighing 526kg and valued at N900 million. The consignment arrived from Ahmedabad, India, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on November 3 and was declared as Paracetamol 500mg. Officers placed the shipment under surveillance after becoming suspicious of its declaration.

A joint examination with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies on November 6 revealed that 10 of the 11 cartons contained the opioid tablets, while the remaining carton held paracetamol. The agency also intercepted 32 parcels of loud, a cannabis strain, weighing 16.15kg and concealed inside two wooden sofas in a consolidated cargo from Houston, United States. The consignment arrived aboard a Turkish Airlines flight on November 4.

A freight agent, Ibrahim Abdulwaheed Adewale, was arrested while attempting to clear it. A follow-up operation on November 6 led to the arrest of Adeoye Sarafa Ojo, a 34-year-old caterer from Ibadan, who allegedly came to collect the package. The NDLEA also reported intercepting illicit drugs destined for the United Kingdom and Australia, including 46 blocks of cannabis weighing 22.2kg, 296 tablets of Swinol and several shipments of tramadol concealed in vitamin C containers and female headwear.

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In other operations across the country, the agency recovered large quantities of cannabis, opioids and other illicit substances in Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Taraba, Enugu and Delta states.