NDLEA Arrests Two Europe-Based Nigerians for Ingesting 3.46kg Cocaine at Abuja Airport

Two Nigerians living in Europe were arrested at Abuja airport after ingesting 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46kg while attempting to fly to Paris. The NDLEA also reported multiple drug seizures and arrests across Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has arrested two Nigeria ns based in Europe for allegedly ingesting 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46kg while attempting to travel from Abuja to Paris, France.

The suspects, identified as Aliocus Odife and Sam Blackborn, were intercepted on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, during the outward clearance of Air France flight AF 832 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. According to a statement issued on Sunday by NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, both men tested positive for drug ingestion during body scans and subsequently excreted all the cocaine under observation.

Also read Customs, EFCC, NDLEA partner to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing

Odife, who lives in France and works in a factory, arrived in Nigeria on October 21 for a short holiday but was arrested on his return flight. He confessed to ingesting 110 wraps of cocaine, which he excreted under observation, weighing 1.901kg. His co-traveler, Blackborn, also tested positive during a body scan and confessed to swallowing 90 wraps of cocaine. He excreted all the wraps under observation, with the substances weighing 1.559kg.

Advertisement

The NDLEA stated that the duo excreted a total of 200 wraps of the Class A drug weighing 3.460 kilogrammes. Babafemi quoted the agency's chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd. ), as warning Nigerians living abroad against using their overseas residence as a cover for drug trafficking.

Marwa said, The interception of the two cocaine couriers at Abuja airport is a fresh warning to those who think they can use their residence abroad as cover to traffic drugs across Nigerian borders. He added that there is no hiding place for anyone who chooses to risk their life and liberty by ingesting illicit drugs for a fee. The NDLEA also reported several drug seizures and arrests across the country.

Massive Cannabis Seizures in Lagos and Oyo

In Lagos, operatives intercepted two commercial buses conveying a total of 976kg of cannabis, also known as skunk. The first operation took place on Sunday, October 25, along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, where officers recovered 537kg from a white Volkswagen LT 28 bus. On the same day, another team intercepted a brown J5 bus along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway and seized 439kg of the substance.

In Oyo State, two suspects, Oguntona Nasiru, 46, and Soji Balogun, 47, were arrested on Thursday, October 29, while allegedly loading 554kg of cannabis into a Volvo truck along Idere Road, Igboora. The operation targeted a suspected drug dealer known as Omo Oba, who escaped arrest on October 25 when operatives seized 309.5kg of cannabis linked to him.

Advertisement

Drug and Weapon Busts in Kano and Kaduna

In Kano State, officers raided a location in the Tsamiya area of Gezawa on October 26, recovering 247,500 tablets of diazepam weighing 57.7kg and 100,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 38.7kg. Two days later, operatives arrested two suspects in the Dorayi area with 19,250 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 13.6kg. In a separate raid at Tashan Banke, Kano State, NDLEA operatives arrested seven suspects and recovered 178.85kg of cannabis, alongside quantities of diazepam, tramadol, Exol-5 and pregabalin.

The agency also reported the arrest of a woman, Aisha Isah, with 266 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition during a patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. In another operation along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, a 68-year-old man, Ifeanyi Egwolonwu, was arrested at Gwargwaje, Zaria, with 2,770 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 100 ampoules of diazepam injection, 11,000 tablets of diazepam and 4,500 tablets of Exol-5.

Cannabis Farm Raids in Ondo and Edo

In Ondo State, four suspects were arrested during a raid on cannabis farms in Ijare Forest on October 25. In Edo State, NDLEA operatives, supported by soldiers, raided Eko Camp in Ilushi, Esan South East Local Government Area, on October 28. A cannabis plantation covering 1.646 hectares, with an estimated yield of 4,115.53kg, was destroyed. A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the camp with 301kg of processed cannabis, while another 176kg was recovered during the operation.

In Sokoto State, operatives of the agency's Zone 7 Command arrested a 68-year-old man, Ibrahim Ayuba, with 236.6kg of cannabis on Saturday, October 31. Marwa commended officers of the agency's commands in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ondo, Oyo and Edo states for the operations. He also urged them to sustain the fight against drug trafficking and intensify drug demand reduction campaigns through the agency's War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.