The NDLEA arrested a South African golfer and Kenyan chef for attempting to smuggle 50.4kg of Loud cannabis into Nigeria, part of a broader crackdown with multiple arrests nationwide.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 37-year-old South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.4kg of a potent cannabis strain known as Loud into Nigeria.

The suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos. Henlo was intercepted on October 11, 2026, after arriving from South Africa on a South African Airways flight, according to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi. A search of two travelling boxes in his possession led to the recovery of 46 parcels of Loud weighing 50.40kg.

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Investigations revealed that although the boxes were with Henlo, they bore the luggage tags of Njambi, who had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the airport conveyor belt and left. The NDLEA stated that the swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted.

During a preliminary interview, Henlo, who travelled in business class while his accomplice flew economy, said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other syndicate members he never met in person. He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes, and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet the Kenyan woman and swap luggage tags.

He claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery. Further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes as well as on his mobile phone. The NDLEA said a similar method was discovered in the case of an American professional basketballer, Greene Da'monte Khiree, who was arrested at the same airport on November 11 with 33.95kg of Loud.

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The passport biodata page of Abubakar Faiza Njambi, recovered from the golfer's phone, was profiled and placed on the NDLEA watchlist, leading to her arrest at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on October 15, 2026, as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to return to Kenya. The 25-year-old private chef told NDLEA operatives she was recruited by a man, adding that a friend in Kenya persuaded her to accept the offer of US$8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

She said she left Kenya for South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week, and met the golfer at the airport in South Africa on October 11, where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags. She claimed that on arrival in Lagos, she collected the two boxes bearing the golfer's tags, before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The claim tag of the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage. Both suspects identified each other during an identification parade. In a separate operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on November 13 intercepted a consolidated consignment from the United Kingdom aboard an Allied Air flight.

NDLEA Seizes Synthetic Cannabinoids and Precursors

The shipment contained 10 parcels of synthetic cannabinoids weighing 10.10kg, 27 packs of marshmallow weighing 318.80kg, and precursor chemicals weighing a combined 34.55kg, with a total gross weight of 363.45kg. A freight agent, Sobowale Oladayo, was arrested when he presented himself to clear the shipment. The consignee, identified as Kareem Issa, 35, also known as Ola, was arrested the following day when he arrived to collect the shipment at a logistics company's premises in a grey Lexus 460 SUV.

The agency said Issa, a plumber who lives on Lagos Island, allegedly posed as a senior security official and routinely used a siren fitted to his vehicle when visiting the logistics company to collect consignments. In Kaduna State, operatives arrested two men, Lawali Muhammad, 35, and Aliyu Mohammed, 30, in connection with 160 pieces of explosives intercepted along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway at Jere on November 17. The intended recipient, Mohammed, was arrested in a follow-up operation in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Two other suspects were arrested along the same route with 6,900 tablets of tramadol, 20,000 tablets of diazepam, and 25,000 tablets of Exol-5. NDLEA operatives also recovered 627,500 capsules of tramadol weighing 21.50kg from a Hummer bus along the Zaria-Kano Expressway at Gwargwaje, Zaria. The driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled.

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Suspects Arrested in Ogun State Drug Operations

In Ogun State, a woman, Esther Ogundipe, was arrested on November 19 during a raid on a suspected drug joint at Eleweran, Abeokuta, with two locally made firearms and five live cartridges. Two other women, Balikis Ogunbiyi and Omobola Ajani, were arrested in Ilaro on November 17 with 7.4g of cocaine, 638g of cannabis, and 5.9g of methamphetamine.

In Osun State, a 43-year-old man, Francis Oduke, was arrested along the Ikire-Ibadan Expressway with 359 bags of skunk weighing 4,627.7kg, allegedly concealed beneath a load of granite in a truck. In neighbouring Ondo State, operatives intercepted a truck carrying 93 bags of cannabis weighing 1,045kg and heading to Kano State. The seizure was made along the Zango-Ado Expressway, Akure, on November 16.

Large Cannabis Seizures Recorded in Multiple States

Four suspects, Adamu Yerima, 19; Mohammed Mohammed, 19; Nura Mohammed, 25; and Usman Mohammed, were arrested in connection with the seizure. In Edo State, Emmanuel Eze, 48, was arrested with 11 and a half bags of cannabis weighing 156kg at Aduwawa community, Benin City, on November 20. In Katsina State, Abbas Bello, 39, was arrested in the Gafai area on November 17 with 148 blocks of cannabis weighing 72kg, allegedly concealed in the boot of his white Honda Accord.

In Abia State, operatives recovered 2kg of cannabis from a hole beneath the tiled floor of a shop belonging to a 25-year-old woman, Oluebube Innocent, at Amankwa Street, Obingwa Local Government Area, on November 18. In Rivers State, a 46-year-old physically challenged man, Peter Sunday, was arrested with 300 grammes of cannabis during a raid at Eneka. The NDLEA conducted sensitisation programmes in schools in Lagos, Kebbi, and Enugu states as part of its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

Its Ondo State command also visited the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi, as part of its advocacy campaign. Commending officers involved in the operations, NDLEA Chairman Brig. -Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.

Marwa Warns Cartels Recruiting Professional Couriers

) said the arrests of the South African golfer and Kenyan chef showed that international drug cartels were recruiting professionals as couriers. He said the cartels believed their profiles would help them avoid security checks. Marwa warned, No profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria's ports of entry. He urged officers at all entry points to remain vigilant and sustain efforts to reduce both drug supply and demand through enforcement and public awareness campaigns.