NDLEA arrests South African golfer and Kenyan chef for trafficking 50.40kg of Loud cannabis at Lagos airport, revealing syndicate tactics and tracking devices used by cartels.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a 37-year-old South African professional golfer and a 25-year-old Kenyan private chef for alleged involvement in a major drug trafficking syndicate. The arrests took place at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, as authorities moved to dismantle a network attempting to smuggle significant quantities of controlled substances into Nigeria.

NDLEA Arrests and Seizure Details

The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Babafemi, confirmed that the suspects were apprehended for their roles in a scheme to import 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, into the country. The golfer was initially arrested on Sunday, 11 October, at the Terminal 2 arrival hall after arriving from South Africa on a South African Airways flight.

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During the interception, officers discovered two travelling boxes in the golfer's possession containing 46 parcels of the psychoactive substance. The total gross weight of the seized drugs was recorded at exactly 50.40 kilograms. The arrest occurred precisely one month before a similar high-profile interception of an American professional basketball player at the same airport, highlighting the persistent nature of these importation attempts.

Syndicate Tactics and Luggage Swap

Investigations revealed that the drug cartel employed sophisticated methods to evade detection, including a deliberate swap of luggage tags between the two couriers. Although the boxes belonged to the golfer, they bore the luggage tags of his accomplice, the Kenyan chef. This tactic was designed to allow each courier to deny ownership if intercepted, thereby frustrating law enforcement identification efforts.

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The golfer stated during preliminary interviews that he was recruited by a South African associate identified only as Shanel. Shanel linked him with other syndicate members he had never met in person. Upon arrival in South Africa, a driver transported the golfer from his home with four travelling boxes and instructed him to meet the Kenyan lady at the airport to exchange tags.

Kenyan Chef Arrest and Tracking Devices

The Kenyan chef was arrested at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on Thursday, 15 October, as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight back to Kenya. Her passport biodata page, recovered from the golfer's mobile phone, was placed on the NDLEA watchlist, triggering her interception. She claimed she was persuaded by a friend in Kenya to accept an $8,000 payment for the successful delivery of the consignment.

Further examination of the seized items revealed that tracking devices had been installed on both the travelling boxes and the golfer's mobile phone. These devices allowed the cartels to closely monitor their couriers and consignments, a feature also found in the bags abandoned by the American basketballer during his arrest on Wednesday, 11 November.

Context of American Basketballer Arrest

The recent arrests mirror the interception of an American professional basketballer at the same airport on Wednesday, 11 November, exactly one month after the golfer's arrest. The American player was apprehended over the importation of 33.95kg of the same psychoactive substance, Loud. The similarity in methods between the two cases underscores the organized nature of the trafficking operations targeting Nigeria's aviation hubs.

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NDLEA Chairman Commends Operations

NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa commended the officers, men, and women of the command for their successful operations. He noted that the simultaneous arrests of the South African golfer, the Kenyan chef, and the American basketballer demonstrate that while the faces involved may change, the cartels' tactics remain consistent. The agency continues to intensify efforts to disrupt these supply chains at international entry points.