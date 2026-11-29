The NDLEA arrested a 46-year-old ex-convict in Lagos for producing Colorado laced with rat poison, along with a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman for dealing in skunk, during nationwide raids between November 23 and 27 in which over 850kg of cannabis and other drugs were seized.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 46-year-old ex-convict and two elderly suspects in separate raids, recovering more than 850kg of cannabis, 1,800 bottles of codeine syrup and over 109,000 tramadol capsules nationwide.

Lagos Suspect Arrested Over Colos Production

The operations were carried out between Monday, November 23, and Friday, November 27 by NDLEA commands in Lagos, Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu states. The 46-year-old suspect, Rilwan Bankole, was arrested in Festac, Lagos. He allegedly produced a synthetic cannabis strain known as Colorado, or colos, which he reportedly laced with rat poison. Operatives raided his residence on Friday, November 27, following intelligence reports.

Also read NDLEA Arrests 59-Year-Old Man With Over 109,000 Tramadol Capsules In Enugu

They recovered 14.31kg of colos and 2.75 million naira in cash. Investigation revealed that Bankole produced the dangerous cannabis-based concoction using rat poison as one ingredient, while sourcing marshmallow used in its production through associates abroad. Bankole is a former convict who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the United Kingdom for attempted murder before he was deported to Nigeria following another robbery-related offence.

In Taraba State, operatives arrested 78-year-old Iphiem Ndi with 4.5kg of skunk at Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area, on Wednesday, November 25. The suspect reportedly claimed he had been involved in the drug trade for more than 40 years. In Ogun State, officers arrested 74-year-old Abidemi Ajiun during a raid in Abeokuta on Thursday, November 26. She was allegedly found with 587 grammes of skunk, which she sold in retail sachets.

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In Lagos, NDLEA officers intercepted a white commercial bus at Ijora-Olopa on Friday, November 27. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after sighting the operatives. A search of the bus led to the recovery of 41.7kg of cannabis. A day earlier, officers intercepted a Chisco passenger bus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway conveying 1,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the consignment: Samuel Isabo, 59; Akachukwu Odika, 22; and Emmanuel Ukwenu, 40. The intended recipient was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation in Anambra State. In Ondo State, operatives raided a location in Ita-Ogbolu, Akure, on Friday, November 27, following intelligence reports. They recovered 37 bags of cannabis weighing 560kg.

The consignment was reportedly kept by a suspect, Henry Akanu, for onward transportation to an undisclosed destination. Akanu fled on sighting the officers. In Ibadan, Oyo State, operatives seized 40.8kg of cannabis in the Kolajo-Olomi area on Wednesday, November 25. Following sustained surveillance, they arrested a couple, Suli Saheed Adetokunbo, 52, and Zainab Akinloye, 49, in the early hours of Thursday, November 26.

Further Cannabis Seizures Recorded Across States

Recovered from them were 85.2kg of cannabis, 250 grammes of Colorado and 20 grammes of methamphetamine. Officers also seized an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Camry. In Niger State, officers on motorised patrol along the Mokwa-Jebba Road intercepted 35-year-old Sodiq Ibrahim on Monday, November 23. He was allegedly conveying nine bags of cannabis weighing 105.9kg, concealed among old scrap shoes.

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Along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, operatives arrested 59-year-old Bernard Adole at Ugwuoba on Friday, November 27, with assorted illicit drugs. The seizures included 6.8kg of codeine, 109,884 tramadol capsules weighing 59.5kg, 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 5kg, 245 grammes of Rohypnol and 1.6kg of cannabis.

NDLEA Conducts School Awareness Lectures

The NDLEA also organised awareness lectures for students and staff of several schools, including Command Science Secondary School in Saki, Oyo State; Day Science College in Kano; Ewutuntun Secondary School in Mafoluku-Oshodi, Lagos; Ekiti Parapo College in Ido-Ekiti; and Royal College in Nsukka, Enugu State. Reacting to the arrests and seizures, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.

) commended officers of the Lagos Strategic Command and the Taraba, Ogun, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and Enugu commands, as well as their counterparts in Anambra State. Marwa said the arrests of suspects in their seventies, who had allegedly spent decades in the illicit drug trade, and the discovery of colos allegedly laced with rat poison highlighted the dangers drug dealers posed to public health, particularly among young people.

He urged the commands to sustain their operations against drug traffickers and intensify efforts to reduce drug demand in communities across the country.