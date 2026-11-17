Nigeria's NDLEA dismantled a transnational cocaine cartel, arresting eight drug mules in Lagos and Kano who excreted 634 wraps weighing 13.795kg intended for Europe via Niger and Libya.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dismantled a transnational drug trafficking cartel accused of moving cocaine from Lagos through Kano, Niger Republic and Libya to Europe.

Eight members of the syndicate were arrested in intelligence-led operations in Lagos and Kano between October 30 and 31, 2026. All eight suspects swallowed cocaine pellets and excreted a total of 634 wraps weighing 13.795 kilogrammes while in NDLEA custody. The agency disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

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Eight Suspects Arrested In Lagos Operations

He said the operation began on Friday, October 30, when operatives of the Special Operations Unit arrested the first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Damian, at Nice Touch Hotel, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos. He later excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650kg. The next day, Saturday, October 31, four more members of the cartel were stopped at the MM2 terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano.

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They are Jackson Ahamefule, 43, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950kg; Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, 47, who excreted 85 wraps weighing 1.750kg; Marcel Nnabuike, 38, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.655kg; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, 44, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.650kg. The five mules arrested in Lagos excreted 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655kg in all. Intelligence from the Lagos operation showed that other members of the cartel had already travelled to Kano.

NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport were swiftly mobilised to intercept them in the arrival hall of the domestic terminal. The three suspects arrested in Kano were identified as Chinweike Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31. Body scans confirmed they had swallowed drugs. They were placed under observation until they excreted the cocaine pellets.

Kano Arrestees Plan Route Through Niger

Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets weighing 1.853kg, Nwaorji expelled 80 pellets weighing 1.752kg, while Chinaka excreted 70 pellets weighing 1.535kg. The suspects disclosed that they planned to travel by road from Kano through the Republic of Niger and Libya, with Europe as their final destination. The route has previously featured in international investigations into cocaine trafficking across West and North Africa.

A 2023 assessment by INTERPOL identified Niger as a transit country for cocaine from Nigeria and other West African countries moving towards Libya. It cited a 214.64kg cocaine seizure in northern Niger in January 2022 linked to a route from Nigeria through Niger towards Libya, with Europe the likely destination. A separate report in August by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime also identified the central Sahel-Libya corridor as an established route connecting West Africa to European cocaine markets.

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It noted, however, that most cocaine shipments from Latin America through West Africa to Europe are transported by sea, while overland routes through the Sahel account for a smaller share. Reacting to the arrests, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.

NDLEA Chairman Praises Operatives Speed

), commended the operatives of the Special Operations Unit and the agency's Kano airport command. He said, "Their intelligence-driven synergy, speed and professionalism ensured that not one of the eight mules slipped through our net between Lagos and Kano.

" Marwa added, "This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria. Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice.

Warning To Young People Against Drug Mules

" The NDLEA boss also warned young people against allowing drug traffickers to use them as couriers. "Swallowing wraps of cocaine is a death wish. One burst pellet can kill a mule before the journey ends. No amount of money is worth that risk," he warned.