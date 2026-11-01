NDLEA Arrests Cocaine Swallowers and Seizes Drugs Nationwide

The NDLEA has arrested two men in Abuja for swallowing cocaine and conducted raids across Nigeria, seizing vast quantities of cannabis, tramadol, and other illicit substances in recent operations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) has arrested two Nigeria n nationals living in Europe for allegedly swallowing 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46 kilograms while attempting to board an international flight from Abuja to Paris, France. The suspects, Aliocus Godian Odife and Sam Blackborn, were intercepted on Wednesday, 28 October, during passenger clearance procedures at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This high-profile arrest highlights the evolving tactics used by drug traffickers and the agency's ongoing efforts to curb the international smuggling of narcotics.

Abuja Airport Cocaine Interdiction

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, confirmed in a statement released on Sunday that medical body scans revealed foreign objects in the stomachs of the two men, who were scheduled to travel on Air France flight AF 832. Mr. Odife, a 48-year-old factory worker residing in France, had returned to Nigeria on 21 October for a short holiday. During the security screening, he admitted to swallowing 110 wraps of cocaine, which weighed 1.901 kilograms. He later excreted the packages under medical observation.

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His co-traveler, Mr. Sam Blackborn, was also found to have ingested illicit substances. According to the agency, Mr. Blackborn admitted to swallowing 90 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.559 kilograms, which he subsequently excreted. Laboratory tests conducted by the NDLEA confirmed that all 200 wraps recovered from the two men contained cocaine. This incident marks another instance of the "body packer" method being used to bypass airport security checks.

Widespread Operations Across States

The Abuja arrests were part of a broader, coordinated series of operations conducted by the NDLEA across several Nigerian states. In Lagos, operatives acted on intelligence regarding the movement of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis, from Lagos Island to the mainland. On Sunday, 25 October, they intercepted two vehicles. The first seizure involved 537 kilograms of the substance recovered from a white Volkswagen LT 28 bus along Kudirat Abiola Way in Ikeja.

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Later the same day, another team intercepted a brown J5 bus along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway and seized an additional 439 kilograms of skunk. These seizures in Lagos demonstrate the significant volume of cannabis circulating within the commercial hub. The agency's swift response to intelligence tips has resulted in the recovery of nearly one ton of the illicit drug in a single day.

Drug Busts in Oyo and Kano States

Further north, in Oyo State, operatives arrested two men, Oguntona Nasiru, aged 46, and Soji Balogun, aged 47, on Thursday, 29 October. They were apprehended while allegedly loading 554 kilograms of skunk into a Volvo truck along Idere Road in Igboora. This operation followed an earlier seizure of 309.5 kilograms of cannabis, known as Ghanaian Loud, which was linked to a drug dealer identified as Omo Oba. Omo Oba escaped arrest on 25 October, but the subsequent raids have intensified pressure on the network.

In Kano State, operatives raided a location in the Tsamiya area of Gezewa on Monday, 26 October. They recovered 247,500 tablets of diazepam weighing 57.7 kilograms and 100,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 38.7 kilograms. Two days later, officers arrested Ziya'ulhaq Abdullahi, aged 35, and Garba Muhammed, aged 52, in the Dorayi area. The suspects were found with 19,250 tablets of tramadol 225mg, further illustrating the diverse range of controlled substances being trafficked in the region.

Arrests in Kaduna and Ondo States

In Kaduna State, NDLEA operatives arrested a woman named Aisha Isah with 266 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition at a toll gate along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. This finding raises concerns about the intersection of drug trafficking and arms smuggling. In a separate incident, Ifeanyi Egwolonwu, aged 68, was arrested at Gwargwaje in Zaria, along the Zaria-Kano Expressway. He was in possession of 2,770 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 100 ampoules of diazepam injection, 11,000 tablets of diazepam, and 4,500 tablets of Exol-5.

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Officers also conducted a raid in the Tashan Banke area of Kaduna, arresting seven suspects, including Faisal Adamu. They recovered 178.85 kilograms of cannabis alongside various quantities of diazepam, tramadol, Exol-5, and pregabalin. Meanwhile, in Ondo State, operatives raided cannabis farms in the Ijare Forest on Sunday, 25 October. They arrested four suspects, including Bassey Okon, aged 24; Abraham Edet, aged 20; and Oto Udo, aged 24. The operation yielded 16 bags of processed cannabis weighing 180 kilograms.

Edo and Sokoto Seizures

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives working with soldiers raided Eko Camp in Ilushi, Esan South-East Local Government Area, on Wednesday, 28 October. They destroyed a cannabis plantation covering 1.646 hectares, with an estimated yield of 4,115.53 kilograms. A 50-year-old woman, Christiana Uboi, was arrested at the camp with 301 kilograms of processed cannabis. Officers also recovered an additional 176 kilograms during the raid, dealing a significant blow to local cultivation networks.

The wave of arrests concluded in Sokoto State, where operatives of the NDLEA Zone 7 Command arrested a 68-year-old man, Ibrahim Ayuba, on Saturday, 31 October. He was found in possession of 236.6 kilograms of skunk. These coordinated efforts across multiple states underscore the NDLEA's commitment to disrupting drug supply chains, arresting key players, and removing illicit substances from circulation to protect public health and safety in Nigeria.