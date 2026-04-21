NDLEA and Army Dismantle Massive N500 Million Cannabis Farm in Cross River

The NDLEA, in partnership with the Nigerian Army, has destroyed a six-hectare cannabis plantation in Calabar valued at over N500 million, following a series of successful intelligence operations.

In a significant counter-narcotics operation conducted in the heart of Cross River State, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) has successfully dismantled a massive illicit cannabis plantation. Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Peter Bisong, provided detailed insights into the mission during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar this past Monday.

The operation represents a major tactical victory in the ongoing national campaign against the production and distribution of psychoactive substances, which continue to plague the security and health landscape of the region. The operation was not a solitary effort but rather a strategic collaboration between the NDLEA and the dedicated troops of the Nigerian Army 13 Brigade stationed in Calabar. This inter-agency synergy highlights the government’s commitment to utilizing all available state resources to root out criminal activities that thrive in remote, inaccessible terrains. According to Mr. Bisong, the mission was initiated after the agency received highly reliable intelligence from concerned members of the local community. The tip-off provided the necessary coordinates to locate the hidden farm, which had been concealed far from the prying eyes of conventional law enforcement. The scale of the discovery is staggering, with officials confirming that the plantation spanned approximately six hectares of land. Preliminary estimates provided by the agency suggest that the street value of the cannabis crops destroyed during the operation exceeds N500 million. This significant financial blow to the perpetrators is expected to disrupt local supply chains and serve as a deterrent to those currently engaged in, or considering, the cultivation of prohibited substances. Cannabis, while biologically known as a flowering plant utilized for the production of durable hemp fiber, is frequently repurposed for the illicit production of psychoactive drugs. The destruction of this farm prevents a substantial volume of dangerous substances from reaching the streets, thereby protecting the vulnerable youth demographic that is often the primary target of drug peddlers. The operation reflects the broader challenges that security forces face in identifying and neutralizing agricultural enterprises that operate outside the bounds of the law. Looking toward the future, the NDLEA has emphasized that the destruction of the physical crops is only the first phase of their enforcement strategy. Mr. Bisong clearly stated that the agency is now expanding its investigative scope to trace and apprehend the individuals responsible for establishing and maintaining the farm. The agency is determined to ensure that those who profit from the illegal drug trade are held accountable under the full weight of the law. To achieve this, the agency is calling for continued vigilance and cooperation from the Nigerian public. By encouraging citizens to provide anonymous intelligence, the NDLEA aims to create a robust network of surveillance that makes it impossible for criminal syndicates to operate undetected. This successful raid serves as a poignant reminder that while the fight against drug abuse is multifaceted, a combination of grassroots intelligence and professional military-assisted law enforcement remains the most effective weapon in securing a drug-free society





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