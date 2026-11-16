NDIC chief Thompson Oludare Sunday warns Nigerians and small businesses about unregulated investment platforms and digital banking fraud risks at the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation issued a stern warning to citizens and corporate entities regarding the escalating dangers posed by unregulated digital investment schemes and cybercriminal activities. The regulatory body highlighted that the proliferation of illegal platforms is severely threatening personal savings, small business capital, and overall confidence in the national financial ecosystem. These emerging threats have created an environment where individuals and enterprises face substantial financial losses when they inadvertently transfer funds to entities operating outside established legal frameworks.

Unregulated Platforms Exclude Investors From Protection

The Corporation explicitly stated that the rapid expansion of unregulated investment platforms combined with sophisticated cyber threats related to digital banking exposes the public to significant monetary risks. This danger is particularly acute for those who commit funds to institutions that lack proper regulatory oversight or licensing from relevant financial authorities. The warning coincides with a broader societal shift wherein more Nigerians and commercial entities are adopting digital financial services, thereby increasing the attack surface for malicious actors seeking to exploit transaction security gaps.

Also read 2027: Don’t Choose Leaders Based On Religion, Ethnicity — Jonathan Warns Nigerians

NDIC Leadership Highlights Ponzi Scheme Risks

Thompson Oludare Sunday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NDIC, articulated these concerns during a special presentation at the 2026 Lagos International Trade Fair. Although Sunday was represented by Oluyinka Ogungbemi, the Director of the Assets Management Department, the core message emphasized the critical importance of regulatory compliance. Ogungbemi detailed how the increasing spread of Ponzi schemes and fraudulent investment operations remains a major systemic concern for the economy.

Small Businesses Face Critical Vulnerability

The NDIC leadership identified small businesses as the most vulnerable demographic to these sophisticated financial risks, stressing that access to safe financial services is fundamental to enterprise development. Sunday noted that the lack of protection for funds placed with unlicensed operators leaves unsuspecting investors without the safety net available to depositors of licensed banks. These illegal operators are neither recognized as insured financial institutions nor covered under the NDIC deposit insurance scheme, creating a void of security for anyone who chooses them.

Advertisement

Digital Banking Creates Cybercriminal Opportunities

While acknowledging that digital banking and financial technology have significantly expanded access to financial services across the country, Sunday pointed out that these advancements have also created new opportunities for cybercriminals. These bad actors exploit unsuspecting customers through online fraud and various forms of financial manipulation, leveraging the complexity of digital transactions. The executive urged bank customers to strictly protect their Bank Verification Numbers, Personal Identification Numbers, passwords, and One-Time Passwords from unauthorized disclosure.

Recapitalization Strengthens Banking Sector Resilience

Leye Kupoluyi, the President and Chairman of the Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reinforced the importance of trust in the formal banking system for investment and employment creation. He described the NDIC as a critical safety net that reassures millions of depositors about the security of their funds. Furthermore, Sunday noted that the recently concluded recapitalization program has successfully strengthened banks capital bases, enhancing their capacity to withstand ongoing economic shocks and further solidifying the integrity of the financial sector.