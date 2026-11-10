NDIC Blames Loan Recovery Delays for Slow Payment to Depositors of Failed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation says debtors of failed banks are hiding assets, delaying court cases and intimidating officials, slowing loan recovery and payments to depositors. It also held asset auctions in three states and is drafting a new asset management policy.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has blamed delays in recovering loans from debtors of failed banks for the slow payment of depositors funds. It accused some borrowers of hiding assets, frustrating court proceedings and intimidating its officials to evade repayment.

NDIC Blames Debtors for Slow Funds Repayment

Ogungbemi Theophilus, Director of the Asset Management Department, said some debtors wrongly assume that revoking a bank licence automatically ends their obligation to repay outstanding loans. He spoke on Monday at the Stakeholders Seminar and Public Relations Workshop held at Exclusive Serene Hotels and Suites, Wuye, Abuja. He said the practices undermine efforts to recover funds belonging to depositors and delay payment of outstanding claims to customers of liquidated institutions.

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Recovering outstanding loans remains one of the most difficult parts of bank liquidation, especially when borrowers failed to honour obligations before the affected institutions lost their licences. A loan that was not repaid when the bank was alive does not become easier to recover when the bank is dead, he noted. He added that prolonged recovery processes erode the value of assets available for liquidation, as buildings depreciate, equipment deteriorates and outstanding loans become increasingly difficult to recover.

The Asset Management Department manages loans, physical assets and investments of closed deposit money banks, primary mortgage banks and microfinance banks. It is mandated to recover outstanding loans, dispose of properties and investments, and convert recovered assets into cash to settle uninsured depositors. Deposits in deposit money banks, non-interest banks and mobile money operators are insured up to N5m per depositor per bank. The coverage limit is N2m for microfinance banks, primary mortgage banks and payment service banks.

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Deposit Insurance Limits and Uninsured Claims

Theophilus said the limits fully cover about 99 per cent of depositors, while those with balances above the thresholds depend on liquidation dividends from recovered loans and asset sales. For them, the insured payment is only the first instalment, he explained. The balance, the uninsured deposit, can only be paid as liquidation dividend from the proceeds of assets we are able to realise and the loans we are able to recover.

The NDIC recently held public auctions through competitive sealed bidding on November 3 and 4 to dispose of physical assets belonging to Union Homes Savings and Loans, Heritage Bank, and Resort Savings and Loans. The auctions took place in Lagos, Taraba and Adamawa states and were coordinated by the Asset Management Department and executed by appointed auctioneers. The Abuja workshop is the first of three stakeholder engagements, with subsequent sessions scheduled for Enugu and Lagos.

On the cost of asset recovery, Theophilus said expenses incurred in recovering debts must not outweigh the value of recovered assets. If it costs us N10m to recover N8m, the depositor has lost. We must be disciplined about costs, timelines and reporting, he said. He warned professionals involved in asset recovery against insider dealing, deliberate undervaluation, collusion with prospective buyers and diversion of proceeds.

New Policy to Strengthen Asset Recovery

The Corporation has zero tolerance for insider dealing, under-valuation, collusion with buyers, diversion of proceeds, or any conduct that short-changes depositors, he declared. Theophilus announced that the NDIC is developing a comprehensive Asset Management Policy to strengthen asset identification, documentation, valuation, disposal procedures and accountability in recoveries. He said the corporation will also deepen collaboration with auctioneers, valuers, sales agents, surveyors and other professionals to improve loan recoveries and accelerate settlement of depositors claims.